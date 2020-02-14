Formula E
Formula E
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Commentary

Podcast: Will Mexico City produce another FE classic?

shares
comments
Podcast: Will Mexico City produce another FE classic?
Feb 14, 2020, 4:55 PM

This weekend, Formula E returns to Mexico City for the fifth time – one year on from arguably the best race finish in the championship’s history at the same venue.

Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew discuss what chances there are of repeat scenario after Lucas di Grassi’s last-gasp triumph in 2019, as well the changes that have been to the track ahead of this year’s event.

 

Also covered is the Nissan e.dams team’s low-key start to the 2019-20 season – Sebastien Buemi is still yet to score a point and his title challenge may already by over – and this episode includes exclusive interviews with Oliver Rowland and Buemi. 

Read Also:

Finally, this episode includes an in-depth assessment of the explosive team radio messages from the last round in Santiago – particularly DS Techeetah driver Antonio Felix da Costa blasting his team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, and publicly criticising the performance of his race engineer.

