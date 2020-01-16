Formula E
Schedule
Schedule Results Standings
Formula E / Commentary

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate
Jan 16, 2020

The latest episode of the Current Affairs Podcast has Formula E championship leader Alexander Sims join to discuss his breakthrough first victory and preview this weekend's Santiago E-Prix.

BMW Andretti driver Sims won the second race of the season-opening event in Diriyah to take an early title lead ahead of the Santiago race, which last year featured the headache of the track surface breaking up and scorching temperatures affecting the batteries.

Sims discusses the upcoming race weekend with host Alex Kalinauckas, while the BMW driver also has his say on the ongoing debate about attack mode, specifically the placement and timing of the system.

 

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
FP1 Starts in
1 day
