Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field
Porsche has announced that Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa will stay as team-mates for a second consecutive Formula E season in 2024.
With this announcement, Porsche becomes the 11th and the final team to reveal its driver line-up for FE’s second Gen3 campaign, which will begin on 13 January in Mexico City.
Wehrlein has been a part of Porsche’s Formula E team since 2021 and led the German marque’s title assault this year, eventually finishing fourth in the standings with victories in Diriyah (both races) and Jakarta.
2019/20 champion Da Costa joined Wehrlein from DS Techeetah this year to form one of the most potent driver combinations in FE, scoring podiums in Hyderabad and Portland and a stunning victory in Cape Town to end the year ninth in the championship .
Together, Wehrlein and Da Costa propelled Porsche to fourth in the teams’ standings, the Volkswagen Group brand’s best ever finish to a campaign since it joined FE for the 2019/20 season.
Porsche will begin preparations for 2024 at the official Valencia pre-season test on 24-27 October, when the entire FE field will converge in Spain for three days’ worth of running (with a media day in between).
Wehrlein and da Costa will be joined at Valencia by LMP3 and GT4 racer Gabriela Jílkova, who will serve as Porsche’s designated rookie driver during the test.
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Porsche said that it has further developed the software system on its 99X during the off-season break, with a special focus also made on improving the team’s one-lap performance. Both Wehrlein and da Costa failed to log a single pole in 2023, with da Costa’s second-place finish in Sao Paulo qualifying yielding the squad’s only front-row start of the season.
“We used the time to take a deep look at last season,” said Porsche FE programme director Florian Modlinger.
“We analysed our strengths and weaknesses to gauge the potential that is yet to be tapped in our package. With regards to season 10, our priority was to work on further developing the software to make our four 99X Electric cars even more competitive.
“Another important aspect we were working on was to improve our qualifying performance. We’ll use the test in Valencia to continue to systematically and meticulously prepare for the upcoming season as manufacturer and team.
“Our goal for 2024 is to maintain our good race performance and make more improvements in qualifying. Pascal Wehrlein and António Félix da Costa will be joined by Gabriela Jílková in Valencia.”
The 2023 season saw Jake Dennis win his maiden FE title in a customer Porsche 99X entered by Andretti. Dennis will have a new team-mate next year, with Norman Nato taking the place of factory Porsche driver Andre Lotterer.
Lotterer, who previously raced for the works Porsche team before moving to Andretti in 2023 to make way for da Costa, has since announced his retirement from single-seaters to focus on the German manufacturer’s LMDh programme in the World Endurance Championship.
Full 2024 Formula E line-up:
|Team
|Powertrain
|Drivers
|Envision
|Jaguar
|
Sebastien Buemi
|Jaguar
|Jaguar
|Andretti
|Porsche
|
Jake Dennis
Norman Nato
|Porsche
|Porsche
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|DS Penske
|Stellantis
|Maserati
|Stellantis
|
Jehan Daruvala
|
Nissan
|Nissan
|McLaren
|Nissan
|NIO 333
|NIO 333
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Abt
|Mahindra
|
Nico Muller
