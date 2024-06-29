All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Practice report
Formula E Portland ePrix I

Portland E-Prix: Da Costa fastest in FP2 as Fenestraz causes red flag

Antonio Felix da Costa on top in Formula E practice for the Portland double-header

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Antonio Felix da Costa, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Antonio Felix da Costa, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa topped the second Formula E practice session ahead of the Portland E-Prix double-header this weekend, which was disrupted by a red flag after Sacha Fenestraz crashed.

Da Costa posted a 1m08.787s that left him quickest, with the Porsche driver entering the American event having won two races from the last three, although the German manufacturer’s appeal into his Misano disqualification was rejected earlier this week.

A red flag was called inside the first nine minutes after Fenestraz lost control through the fast left-right sequence of Turns 10/11, the Nissan driver sent into a spin across the grass before hitting the barrier on the outside of the circuit.

Despite suspension damage, Fenestraz was able to recover back to the pits with the session resuming after a six-minute stoppage in order to clean up debris, with the Nissan team in a race against time to repair the damage ahead of qualifying later today.

Fenestraz was not the only driver to take to the grass through the quick sequence of corners at the end of the back straight, with both Jaguars of Mitch Evans and championship leader Nick Cassidy each having an excursion but not finding the barrier either time.

Envision’s Robin Frijns occupied top spot when running resumed having set a 1m09.436s but this was quickly usurped by several drivers, with McLaren’s Sam Bird moving top on a 1m09.196s as the 30-minute session moved into its second phase.

Da Costa became the first driver to dip below the 1m09s barrier, posting a 1m08.877s before the Portuguese driver lowered the benchmark further to a 1m08.787s shortly after.

Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Norman Nato, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

This stood as the best time for the rest of the session and 0.126s clear of Norman Nato with Cassidy third.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis occupied fourth ahead of Andretti’s home race, with Caio Collet finishing an impressive fifth ahead of his Formula E race debut as the Brazilian replaces Oliver Rowland at Nissan, the Briton suffering from an illness.

The DS Penske’s of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne finished 19th and 21st respectively after the team was fined €5000 the previous day for a guest being in a restricted area without the correct pass.

Nato had topped Friday afternoon’s FP1 session with a 1m09.079s, which left him 0.174s clear of Evans with Cassidy a further 0.033s in arrears.

But the Andretti driver has been handed a 10-place grid penalty ahead of Saturday’s race having incurred his third reprimand for driving infringements in the same season. This was after the Frenchman exceeded the full course yellow speed limit during the session.

Portland E-Prix - FP2 results:

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 18

1'08.787

166.950
2 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 18

+0.126

1'08.913

0.126 166.644
3 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 19

+0.229

1'09.016

0.103 166.396
4 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 18

+0.271

1'09.058

0.042 166.294
5 Brazil C. Collet Nissan e.dams 22 19

+0.321

1'09.108

0.050 166.174
6 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 17

+0.322

1'09.109

0.001 166.172
7 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 18

+0.336

1'09.123

0.014 166.138
8 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 18

+0.342

1'09.129

0.006 166.124
9 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 18

+0.391

1'09.178

0.049 166.006
10 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 17

+0.409

1'09.196

0.018 165.963
11 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 18

+0.422

1'09.209

0.013 165.932
12 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 19

+0.428

1'09.215

0.006 165.917
13 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 18

+0.491

1'09.278

0.063 165.766
14 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 18

+0.527

1'09.314

0.036 165.680
15 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 19

+0.557

1'09.344

0.030 165.609
16 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 17

+0.566

1'09.353

0.009 165.587
17 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 17

+0.598

1'09.385

0.032 165.511
18 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 20

+0.677

1'09.464

0.079 165.323
19 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 18

+0.910

1'09.697

0.233 164.770
20 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 19

+0.953

1'09.740

0.043 164.668
21 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 18

+1.117

1'09.904

0.164 164.282
22 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 5

+10.968

1'19.755

9.851 143.990
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ex-IndyCar racer Wickens makes single-seater return in Formula E test
Next article Portland E-Prix: Evans grabs pole, Formula E points leader Cassidy 11th

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin

Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin

Formula E
Portland ePrix I
Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory

Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory

Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Latest news

WRC Poland: Rovanpera seals stunning win after last-minute call up

WRC Poland: Rovanpera seals stunning win after last-minute call up

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
WRC Poland: Rovanpera seals stunning win after last-minute call up
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia dominates for Assen double ahead of Martin

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia dominates for Assen double ahead of Martin

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia dominates for Assen double ahead of Martin
F1 live: Follow the Austrian GP as it happens

F1 live: Follow the Austrian GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 live: Follow the Austrian GP as it happens
F1 drivers back Austria GP track limits experiment

F1 drivers back Austria GP track limits experiment

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 drivers back Austria GP track limits experiment

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia