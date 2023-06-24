Subscribe
Portland E-Prix: Nissan's Nato sets the pace in second practice

Nissan Formula E driver Norman Nato set the pace in second practice ahead of Saturday's Portland E-Prix, beating Maximilian Gunther at the very end of Saturday morning's session.

Jamie Klein
By:
Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04

Nato left it until the final minute of the 30-minute session to set the best lap of 1m09.101s, eclipsing Maserati MSG driver Gunther by 0.139s.

Sam Bird was third-fastest for Jaguar, just two thousandths further back, posting his best time after the chequered flag fell.

For much of the session it had been McLaren driver Rene Rast in control of the timesheets, the DTM champion having been fastest in Friday evening's opening practice session.

Rast went to the top of the leaderboard at around the seven-minute mark on a 1m10.515s, and was first to break into the 1m09s just minutes later with a 1m09.395s.

The German driver subsequently improved to a 1m09.255s, leading a McLaren 1-2 ahead of team-mate Jake Hughes heading into the final 10 minutes, before Jakarta E-Prix winner Gunther jumped to the head of the times.

Rast's time was still enough for fourth, although his best effort from first practice, a 1m09.054s, stands as the best of the weekend so far.

 

Jean-Eric Vergne was fifth-fastest for DS Penske despite suffering an off at the final corner in the latter stages of the session.

Sacha Fenestraz was sixth in the second of the factory Nissan, while McLaren's Hughes ended up seventh, meaning all four Nissan-powered cars featured in the top seven.

Completing the top 10 were Edoardo Mortara and the Porsches of points leader Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Wehrlein's nearest rival in the championship, Andretti driver Jake Dennis, was a lowly 19th after losing a chance to improve on his laptime late on when he encountered a dawdling Sergio Sette Camara (NIO 333) at the final corner, forcing him to take avoiding action.

Nick Cassidy, third in the points, was a low-key 20th for Envision after suffering an off of his own at the same point of the track, while another title contender, Jaguar's Mitch Evans was a low-key 21st.

Qualifying for the Portland E-Prix is scheduled to begin at 12:40pm local time, with the race beginning at 5pm.

Portland E-Prix - second practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 17 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'09.101
2 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'09.240 0.139
3 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.242 0.141
4 58 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren 1'09.255 0.154
5 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
United States DS Penske 1'09.269 0.168
6 23 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'09.358 0.257
7 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom McLaren 1'09.361 0.260
8 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'09.363 0.262
9 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.485 0.384
10 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.512 0.411
11 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany Team Abt 1'09.536 0.435
12 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'09.585 0.484
13 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.585 0.484
14 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Germany Team Abt 1'09.610 0.509
15 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
India Mahindra Racing 1'09.631 0.530
16 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.713 0.612
17 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske 1'09.843 0.742
18 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.905 0.804
19 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.949 0.848
20 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'10.373 1.272
21 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'10.391 1.290
22 8 Spain Roberto Merhi
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.515 1.414
View full results
