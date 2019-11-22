Promoted: Nissan FE driver Rowland gets quizzed - how did YOU do?
Nov 22, 2019, 7:27 PM
We quizzed Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland on some key facts and figures about the Formula E championship – he scored 5 out of a maximum 8.
How did you do?
Answers below...
What is the voltage of an FE car? 900v (54kwh)
How many races are there in FE's Season 6? 14
How many drivers are there in Season 6? 24
How long does it take to charge a Formula E car? 45 minutes
How many miles could a Formula E battery do in its lifetime? 100k
How long could a Formula E battery charge an average home for? 43.2 hours
How much additional power does Fan Boost & Attack mode give a driver? 85Kw
By 2031, what proportion of cars made will be EVs? 60%
