Subscribe
Previous / Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Next / How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix II News

Rast had to "creep" over Diriyah FE line to beat Bird to third

Rene Rast had to "creep" over the Diriyah E-Prix finish line to keep hold of third over Sam Bird, having run out of energy in his McLaren Formula E car.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Rast had to "creep" over Diriyah FE line to beat Bird to third

The German scored his first podium since returning to the all-electric championship after a year away, and also collected McLaren's first podium since its transition from the Mercedes brand.

Rast managed to pick up the lead having been able to undercut early leader Mitch Evans on their attack mode strategies, but did not put up too much of a fight against the charging Porsche-powered pair of Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis.

This put Rast into a battle with Sam Bird and, although Bird tried a pass down the inside of Turn 18 on lap 33, the Jaguar driver could not stop the car in time and Rast got back ahead.

The three-time DTM champion admitted that he had completely run dry of useable energy at the end of the race, not helped by his spell in the lead where his efficiency was hampered through being unable to use a draft.

"I was settling in third [at the start] and trying to just manage the race. And all of a sudden I was leading, and then all of a sudden I was overconsuming a lot because I had no draft anymore," Rast recounted after the race.

"My energy was dropping and everybody behind had more energy, so it was quite a tricky one, I knew that Pascal and Jake had more energy so I just let them go.

"Then it was a fight to the end with Sam, he had 3% more energy and I was trying to defend for the last six laps.

"He just flew by me at Turn 18, he missed the corner, so I passed back and it was just a fight to the very last corner.

"I ran out of energy just before the last corner and somehow I could creep over the finish line and save third place.

Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

"I'm very happy from where I came, especially from Mexico getting no points and having no pace. And then also Thursday here I had no pace but somehow it started to just ramp up.

"I think we can be very happy with what McLaren has achieved this weekend, with [Jake Hughes'] pole position and a first podium."

Rast was also pleased with his attack mode strategy, where he opted to use his activations early on and this put him in the right place to slot ahead of Bird once the Briton had used his first dose of 350kW power.

His first attack mode came into play after then-leader Mitch Evans had used his, which allowed Rast to return to the racing line ahead of the New Zealander.

"Actually, I think we were quite good with our attack mode; it's very important that you basically don't lose position," he explained.

"If you lose position and you're in attack mode, and behind someone who's also in attack mode, you lose laptime and you have to pass them back, so you're just burning energy.

"I think two times today I was lucky I got nobody in front of me, so I could use my energy and use the attack mode I had."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap

Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap

Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Bird needed extra lap in Diriyah FE Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Bird's Diriyah FE podium a "reward" for Jaguar team's hard work

Bird's Diriyah FE podium a "reward" for Jaguar team's hard work

Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Diriyah podium a "reward" for Jaguar Bird's Diriyah FE podium a "reward" for Jaguar team's hard work

René Rast More from
René Rast
Rast: We were "never competitive enough" for fourth DTM title

Rast: We were "never competitive enough" for fourth DTM title

DTM

Rast 'not quick enough' for title Rast: We were "never competitive enough" for fourth DTM title

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Saturday "farce"

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Saturday "farce"

Hockenheimring
DTM
Hockenheimring

Audi calls for Hockenheim BoP change Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Saturday "farce"

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Latest news

Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season

Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season

Formula 1

Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

IndyCar

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

IMSA

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

LM24 Le Mans

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Jaguar's big opportunity in FE How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vandoorne won the FE title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Seoul ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Bird can bounce back Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.