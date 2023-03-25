Subscribe
Formula E / Sao Paulo ePrix Practice report

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap

Porsche driver Antonio Felix da Costa finished fastest in FP2 for the Sao Paulo E-Prix, surpassing Maserati MSG's Maximilian Gunther in the final moments of the session.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Da Costa’s best lap – a 1m11.496s – came as the chequered flag was shown at the Brazilian venue after the Portuguese driver had not featured near the top of the times for the majority of the 30-minute session.

Gunther finished second having occupied the top of the times for a large portion of the running with a 1m11.762s, putting him 0.266s behind da Costa, while Nissan’s Norman Nato completed the top three.

After the opening 10 minutes Nick Cassidy’s 1m13.192s had been enough to occupy the top of the times for Envision, but this was soon surpassed by Stoffel Vandoorne – the DS Penske driver the first man to dip into the 1m12s with a 1m12.611s.

Cassidy's Envision team-mate Sebastien Buemi then moved to the top of the leaderboard by a fraction with a 1m12.554s, before Lucas di Grassi set a 1m12.203s just before the halfway point for Mahindra.

Buemi then lowered his best to a 1m12.073s, with Jaguar’s Sam Bird moving into second – just 0.061s in arrears with 13 minutes remaining.

Nato became the first man into the 1m11s, setting a time 0.310s faster than Buemi, but pushed too hard on a following lap and ran wide at the Turn 4 chicane.

With eight minutes remaining Gunther moved to the top of the times, just 0.001s better than Nato’s fastest effort, before both were surpassed by da Costa in the dying moments.

Da Costa’s Porsche team-mate and championship leader Pascal Wehrlein finished fourth with a 1m11.853s, while a late effort from Jake Dennis moved the Andretti Autosport driver up to fifth with a 1m11.872s.

Cassidy’s 1m11.921s ensured he completed the top six after heading the times early on, as just half a second covered the top 10 drivers.

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Buemi had set the pace in Friday’s FP1 running, his 1m12.341s just over a tenth faster than Sacha Fenestraz.

Times tumbled in the final minutes as the track rubbered in and temperatures dropped, with Buemi setting his best lap five minutes from the end of the session.

Nissan’s Fenestraz shot up to second shortly after the chequered flag was shown, demoting NIO 333 driver Dan Ticktum down to third.

Reigning champion Vandoorne finished fourth, but was the first driver to find the barrier, running wide on the exit of Turn 1 and into the tyre wall before rejoining with damage to his front wing.

He wasn’t the only driver testing the limits at the opening corner, as several took to the run-off area including Wehrlein, who finished down in 12th on the times.

Formula E rookie Jake Hughes occupied the top of the times at several moments during the session, but slipped to seventh by the flag, just 0.238s off Buemi’s fastest time.

Sao Paolo E-Prix FP2 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 1'11.496
2 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'11.762 0.266
3 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'11.763 0.267
4 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'11.853 0.357
5 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.872 0.376
6 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'11.921 0.425
7 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom McLaren 1'11.939 0.443
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske 1'11.949 0.453
9 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'11.952 0.456
10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Germany Team Abt 1'11.966 0.470
11 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren 1'12.037 0.541
12 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'12.073 0.577
13 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'12.134 0.638
14 Germany Andre Lotterer
United States Andretti Autosport 1'12.194 0.698
15 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
India Mahindra Racing 1'12.203 0.707
16 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'12.203 0.707
17 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'12.329 0.833
18 France Jean-Eric Vergne
United States DS Penske 1'12.350 0.854
19 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany Team Abt 1'12.475 0.979
20 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'12.504 1.008
21 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'12.582 1.086
22 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'12.847 1.351
View full results

Sao Paolo E-Prix FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'12.341
2 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'12.453 0.112
3 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'12.464 0.123
4 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske 1'12.471 0.130
5 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'12.481 0.140
6 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren 1'12.533 0.192
7 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom McLaren 1'12.579 0.238
8 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'12.674 0.333
9 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
India Mahindra Racing 1'12.740 0.399
10 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'12.782 0.441
11 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'12.824 0.483
12 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'12.850 0.509
13 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'12.897 0.556
14 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'12.911 0.570
15 France Jean-Eric Vergne
United States DS Penske 1'13.092 0.751
16 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'13.235 0.894
17 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 1'13.427 1.086
18 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'13.717 1.376
19 Switzerland Nico Müller
Germany Team Abt 1'13.740 1.399
20 Germany Andre Lotterer
United States Andretti Autosport 1'13.751 1.410
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'14.317 1.976
22 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany Team Abt 1'14.598 2.257
View full results
shares
comments

