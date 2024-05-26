Shanghai E-Prix: McLaren's Hughes beats Vandoorne to pole by 0.001s
McLaren’s Jake Hughes claimed pole position for the weekend's second Shanghai E-Prix, as just 0.001s separated himself from DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne.
The Briton found himself a tenth down on Vandoorne after the opening sector at the Shanghai International Circuit, with Formula E using a truncated layout of the grand prix layout.
Hughes overturned the deficit into a gain of nearly half a tenth through the middle sector, but a quicker final sector for Vandoorne meant the pair were separated by the smallest ever margin for pole.
The result marks Hughes' second pole of the season after taking top spot in Misano.
Having scored his first points of the season in Saturday’s opening Shanghai race, Nyck de Vries made it through to the duels for the first time on Sunday but went out in the semi-finals.
The Mahindra driver finished 0.226s behind Vandoorne, while Hughes got the better of Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa by over a tenth to progress to the final.
Current championship leader Nick Cassidy failed to progress beyond the quarter-final stage, as Vandoorne overturned a small deficit through the final sector to beat the Jaguar driver by 0.006s – his 1m13.666s the fastest from qualifying.
Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23
Winner of the first Shanghai E-Prix, the second Jaguar of Mitch Evans finished just over a tenth behind da Costa, as Nissan’s Oliver Rowland was another championship protagonist to miss out having finished nearly two tenths slower than de Vries.
A quicker final sector was not enough for Andretti’s Norman Nato to overturn a deficit to Hughes, the pair separated by 0.073s at the line.
Just over three tenths covered all 11 drivers in the opening qualifying group, as the top four which included Rowland, Vandoorne, Cassidy and de Vries, were separated by only 0.025s.
Maximillian Guenther was the first driver to miss the cut by just 0.018s, as the Maserati MSG driver headed Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan) and ERT’s Dan Ticktum.
Reigning champion Jake Dennis took eighth for Andretti, followed by Jehan Daruvala (Maserati MSG), and the Envisions of Robin Frijns and Sebastien Buemi.
Polesitter for Saturday’s Shanghai E-Prix, DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne missed out on the duels by 0.013s, as Hughes topped the second qualifying group from da Costa, Evans and Nato.
Runner-up yesterday, Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein could only finish seventh behind Sam Bird (McLaren), as Sergio Sette Camara (ERT), both Abts of Nico Muller and Lucas di Grassi, and Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra) completed the order.
Shanghai E-Prix qualifying result
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Time
|km/h
|1
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|
1'13.921
|148.585
|2
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|
+0.001
1'13.922
|148.583
|3
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|
+0.059
1'13.980
|148.467
|4
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|
+0.159
1'14.080
|148.266
|5
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|
1'13.672
|149.087
|6
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|
1'13.888
|148.652
|7
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|
1'13.909
|148.609
|8
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|
+0.088
1'14.009
|148.408
|9
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|
+0.710
1'14.631
|147.172
|10
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|
+0.751
1'14.672
|147.091
|11
|S. Bird McLaren
|8
|
+0.804
1'14.725
|146.986
|12
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|
+0.814
1'14.735
|146.967
|13
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|
+0.811
1'14.732
|146.973
|14
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|
+0.815
1'14.736
|146.965
|15
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|
+0.850
1'14.771
|146.896
|16
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|
+0.850
1'14.771
|146.896
|17
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|
+0.911
1'14.832
|146.776
|18
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|
+0.871
1'14.792
|146.855
|19
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|
+0.944
1'14.865
|146.712
|20
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|
+1.023
1'14.944
|146.557
|21
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|
+0.956
1'14.877
|146.688
|22
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|
+1.028
1'14.949
|146.547
|View full results
