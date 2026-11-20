Formula E

Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire

Barnard's car caught fire in the final hour of testing at Jarama on Friday

Jose Carlos de Celis

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 4:14 PM

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The burning Fusion Formula E car of Taylor Barnard (Photo by @datanromar)

Taylor Barnard escaped unharmed after his Fusion car caught fire and exploded at Jarama, with the incident bringing the final day of 2027 pre-season Formula E testing to an abrupt end.

Friday's running with the new Gen4 cars had proceeded relatively smoothly apart from the usual reliability issues. However, alarms were raised shortly before the final hour of running when Barnard’s Fusion caught fire.

The British driver was able to climb out of the car unaided, doing so before it exploded. The incident prompted the rapid deployment of the medical car, safety car and a fire truck, while a huge plume of smoke rose above the hillside.

The session was immediately stopped under a red flag, with all drivers instructed to stop on track. After a few minutes, several cars were directed to return to the pits by driving in the opposite direction around the circuit.

Teams were informed that the session would not resume, bringing pre-season testing to a premature end, one hour earlier than scheduled.

The suspected cause of the Fusion failure is the battery in the Porsche customer team's car, but the team has yet to provide an explanation.

"Emergency crews are actively responding to the incident. We can confirm there are no injuries, and we will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause," Formula E and the FIA said in a joint statement. "We will provide further updates as more information becomes available."

Earlier in the morning, just two minutes into the session, the factory Jaguar of Stoffel Vandoorne had stopped on track, triggering the first red flag of the final day.

Following Vandoorne's stoppage, the Jaguar was parked in a separate section of the circuit and quarantined as a safety precaution while checks were carried out to ensure everything was OK.

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