Formula E News

Ticktum open to offers in "good places" after starring with NIO 333

Dan Ticktum says he is open to offers from bigger Formula E teams after impressing during his second campaign with series’ perennial backmarker NIO 333.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team

Ticktum has caught the attention of NIO 333’s rivals in FE’s first season under Gen3 rules, qualifying inside the top five on four occasions and scoring two sixth-place finishes with a powertrain that clearly struggles for efficiency.

With five races to go, the British driver has scored as many points as 2016/17 champion Lucas di Grassi, and has comfortably outscored Maserati’s Edoardo Mortara as well as his own team-mate Sergio Sette Camara.

Moreover, his results have helped NIO 333 secure its best points haul since the 2017/18 season, with the team currently placed ninth in the championship ahead of Mahindra and Abt Cupra.

Ticktum said he is relishing NIO 333’s improved form in the Gen3 era, but would consider moving to a team at the sharper end of the pack should he be approached with an offer.

Asked if he’d like to remain with the Chinese team in the future, the 24-year-old told Motorsport.com: “It's a tough one for me at the moment. 

“I've enjoyed working with the team, but it comes to a point where I perform in a race like I have done today [in Jakarta], I just always think what if I was in a better car. 

“I don't want to sound disrespectful because everyone is working so hard at the track, it's more away from the track that we need to sort our problems. But you know, if I get offers in good places, I would consider of course. I'm not stupid. So, but we will see.”

Asked if there were any championships he was looking at besides Formula E - which remains his priority - Ticktum said: “WEC maybe. Some WEC as well, maybe, I'm not sure.”

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9

Photo by: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Ticktum targeting more points 

The 2023 Formula E season will conclude with five rapid-fire races across Portland, Rome and London, all taking place in the span of just over a month.

Asked what his goals were for the final part of the campaign, Ticktum said: “I would be happy with a couple more point scores, so maybe two more points finishes, I think that would be good.”

Ticktum currently sits 18th in the championship with 17 points, a marked improvement over his rookie campaign in which he bagged a single top-10 finish all year in Rome. 

NIO 333 has scored 28 points so far compared to seven during all of the 2022 season. 

