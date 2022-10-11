Tickets Subscribe
Ticktum to remain with NIO Formula E team for 2022-23 season
Formula E News

Ticktum to remain with NIO Formula E team for 2022-23 season

Dan Ticktum will remain at the NIO 333 team for a second season in Formula E, completing the Chinese team's line-up for the 2022-23 season.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Following a solid first season in Formula E, in which he scored a point in Rome and also broke into the qualifying duels in Seoul, Ticktum and NIO 333 were expected to take up the second year of his option for the start of the Gen3 era.

The Briton duly stays with the team alongside Sergio Sette Camara, who moves across from the Dragon Penske team after a series of impressive drives in 2021-22.

Ticktum's extended stay was announced on Instagram, where he explained that he had already experienced the team's new ER9 Gen3 car, which has undergone testing at Mallory Park and Varano.

"As expected, I'm back here at the NIO 333 headquarters," Ticktum said in a NIO 333 video.

"I've been in the [Gen3] car a couple of times, and it's a big step forward from the Gen2, I've really enjoyed it so far, I have to say. I'm really looking to getting cracking with this new era of electric racing."

The partnership of Ticktum and Sette Camara leaves no room for Turvey at the team, and the Cumbrian leaves after eight years with the squad under its various guises.

Although Turvey has been linked to McLaren's incoming team, it is understood by Motorsport.com that Jake Hughes will be in the car for 2022-23.

Sette Camara has also tested the Gen3 car, describing it as "very physical" - which he states that the other drivers on the grid have also reported.

"The Gen3 car seems very physical; every driver I’ve spoken to has said the steering wheel is very heavy, so I think that is something we all agree on," said Sette Camara.

"So more than ever I will give special attention to my physical condition this year. Indoor training is great to build strength, outdoor training is where I train cardio, but I also use that time to clear my mind.

"A major part of my training is also done on simulators, which I try to drive on at least every week.

"Since we have limited time in the actual team FE car simulator it has become the next best thing."

