Ticktum "would like to build" on Formula E journey as he seeks new contract

The 24-year-old Briton is out of contract when the current campaign comes to an end in July which will also mark three years of racing in Formula E.

During that time, Ticktum has raced with NIO 333 and under its new moniker, ERT, during the 2024 season.

Ticktum recorded his best-ever result last month with fourth overall in the opening Misano E-Prix, but further strong results have been difficult due to the team’s comparative lack of pace against other outfits.

Despite struggling, Ticktum is keen to remain in the championship with ERT having built a strong foundation with the team.

“I think the team is pretty keen to keep me which is a nice feeling, I feel like two-and-a-half-three years with this team, I feel like I’m very trusted which is nice,” Ticktum told Motorsport.com.

“My feedback is very often completely listened to and implemented which is nice and without sounding too arrogant, I’m quite good at that, pushing the car forward.

“I had four, five years in the Red Bull sim doing Formula 1 development stuff so that really helped my feedback.

“Even though the results are not necessarily there I feel a bit happier here than I did last year.

Dan Ticktum, ERT Formula E Team, ERT X24, Lucas di Grassi, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team, M9Electro Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“There’s some potential things in the pipeline for the team, I know there’s a lot of things in the background, to try and bring the team forward in all sorts of areas.

“I would like to build on a journey here, it would be quite nice so hopefully we can get something better in the next few years.”

Prior to Formula E, Ticktum was a Red Bull Junior for several seasons with the energy drink brand backing him in championships such as Super Formula and Formula 2 before dropping its support in 2019.

Having lost out on the chance of reaching F1 at the time, Ticktum admits that finding motivation to compete in Formula E was difficult initially when he joined in 2021 but he has since embraced the championship.

“I lost a lot of drive and motivation for racing after the whole F1 scenario didn’t quite work out and there wasn’t really anything else I particularly wanted to achieve in motorsport,” he said.

“My passion has always been cars, not racing. Don’t get me wrong, I love racing, I’m not going to sit here and say that I don’t enjoy what I’m doing but for the first year, I did struggle.

“Now I am starting to get over the past which takes a bit of time and establishing other goals.

"I think the chances of me staying here as long as possible are good odds.

“In 10 years time, I will be coming to the end of my career but at that point, I want to be the sort of [Lucas] di Grassi of the grid and have a good contract in place where you’re well respected and hopefully keep winning some races and hopefully have won a championship.”