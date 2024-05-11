All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula E Berlin ePrix II

Vergne slams Berlin's "horrible" style of Formula E racing that "every driver hates"

Jean-Eric Vergne has branded the latest style of Formula E racing that took place in the Berlin E-Prix as “horrible”, claiming “every driver hates it”.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The DS Penske driver finished second in the first of two races this weekend at the Tempelhof Airport circuit in Germany, where a new layout was used for the first time.

As expected, the 15-turn track produced a typically frenetic Formula E encounter on Saturday as drivers ran three-wide at various points and changes of position occurred on almost a corner-by-corner basis.

Following the race, Vergne was left unhappy with the style of racing currently on show in the all-electric championship and which caused a number of incidents throughout the race in Berlin and at other venues.

“It’s horrible, honestly, I really don’t like this style of racing, I hate it,” said Vergne.

“I think every driver hates it, but I think it’s the way we have to race.

“We’re here to compete, we’re here to win. If we have to drive in reverse, we are going to learn how to drive in reverse but it doesn’t mean that I like this kind of racing.

“It’s truly horrible from a driver point of view. You’re watching from the side, behind, above, below, it’s a mess.”

Vergne finished 4.6s behind Nick Cassidy, who took the lead of the race for the first time only four laps from the chequered flag having dropped to the back of the field in the beginning to save energy.

After slowly and carefully working his way through towards the front, and with more energy than those around him, Cassidy took a comfortable second win of the season to move back into the lead of the championship standings.

Post-race, the Jaguar driver claimed he “stayed out of trouble” having “never experienced anything like today’s Formula E race”.

“It wasn’t pre-planned [to drop back], at some point obviously I took it upon myself to maybe go towards that style of race,” said the Kiwi, who had started ninth.

“It was like the Daytona 500 out there. To be honest it feels really weird to have won today, it’s amazing, the team did a good job, but it almost wasn’t enjoyable.

“It was crazy, it was carnage and it’s really hard to be jumping up for the moon right now because I’m a little bit with Jean-Eric, I wish it was a bit more about pace and I wish the balance [of racing] was a bit better.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins after superb under-the-radar performance
Next article Berlin E-Prix: Dennis takes first Formula E pole of 2024 after stunning turnaround

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"
Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa seals Porsche home win after beating Cassidy

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa seals Porsche home win after beating Cassidy

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa seals Porsche home win after beating Cassidy
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
Jean-Eric Vergne
More from
Jean-Eric Vergne
Vergne would not have let Jaguar drivers "play their games" in Monaco FE race

Vergne would not have let Jaguar drivers "play their games" in Monaco FE race

Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Vergne would not have let Jaguar drivers "play their games" in Monaco FE race
Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske

Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske

Formula E
Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
DS Penske
More from
DS Penske
DS Penske retains Vergne, Vandoorne for 2024 Formula E season

DS Penske retains Vergne, Vandoorne for 2024 Formula E season

Formula E
DS Penske retains Vergne, Vandoorne for 2024 Formula E season
Vergne: DS Penske 'still not there yet' despite Hyderabad FE win

Vergne: DS Penske 'still not there yet' despite Hyderabad FE win

Formula E
Vergne: DS Penske 'still not there yet' despite Hyderabad FE win
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Prime
Prime
Formula E
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Latest news

Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal

Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Prime

Discover prime content
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia