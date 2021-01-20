Aussie set for Euro Regional F3

The 18-year-old has secured a drive with Italian squad JD Motorsport, where he will join Eduardo Barrichello, the son of 14-time Formula 1 race winner Rubens Barrichello.

Smith has been a recent regular in Asian Formula 3, finishing 18th and 10th overall respectively in the last two campaigns, the latter ended in February 2020.

After testing with JD Motorsport at Valencia early last year, Smith was expected to race in Europe but school commitments and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from making the move.

This year is the first for the new look FREC series following its merger with the Formula Renault Eurocup and will take in 10 rounds, featuring on the support card at F1 races in Spain and Monaco.

The season will begin at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit on 24-25 April.

"I'm delighted to welcome Tommy back to our team,” said team principal Roberto Cavallari.

“Due to his school commitments and the worldwide health emergency, which were incompatible with racing in Europe, he was forced to cancel his program right after testing.

“Despite the challenges, he stayed close to us and for 2021 he will finally be able to run in the full Formula Regional by Alpine Championship.”

Smith is due to head to Europe to join the team for pre-season testing after making his debut in the V8-powered Australian S5000 series, which kicks off next week at Symmons Plains, Tasmania.

Funnily enough, Smith will drive a Team BRM S5000 car that was piloted by his new FREC teammate’s father Rubens Barrichello at the aborted meeting at the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Motorsport.tv will broadcast all the action from the S5000 series at Tasmania on 25-26 January.