MP to skip Mugello FRECA round following van 't Hoff's death

Dutch teenager van 't Hoff was killed in a multi-car crash that occurred during the second of two races held in support of the Spa 24 Hours last weekend.

His MP-run machine was struck at high speed by Adam Fitzgerald while stationary on the Kemmel Straight, the result of an earlier incident involving several other cars at Raidillon in wet conditions following a late safety car restart at the Belgian track.

Following van 't Hoff's passing, MP has issued a statement, signed by team principal Sander Dorsman, to say that it will not take part in this weekend's pair of races at Mugello due to the proximity of the event to the tragic events of Spa.

The Mugello event, which will be held in support of the Italian GT championship, begins on Friday with races taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The statement read: "Last Saturday we lost a great driver, but above all a charismatic young man that motivated and inspired so many people around him.

"We keep on racing, for Dilano, like he would have wanted. But before doing so, we choose to be with Dilano, his family and friends during the next days and during his funeral service.

"Because of this and all emotions and questions we have, we feel the FRECA event at Mugello this week comes too early and as a team we decided to not participate in this event.

"Our thoughts are also with Adam Fitzgerald. We wish him, his family and team RPM all strength during his recovery process.

"Dilano, thank you for being you. We will all miss you so much, but we will always remember you."

Irishman Fitzgerald was reported to be in stable condition, having been hospitalised following the crash.

Van 't Hoff was one of three drivers racing in FRECA this season with MP, the other two being French drivers Sami Meguetounif and Victor Bernier.

Meguetounif and Bernier sit 10th and 15th in the drivers' standings respectively ahead of this weekend's Mugello round, with Norwegian driver Martinius Stenshorne leading the way.