Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula Regional European Championship / Breaking news

Vips adds Formula Regional Europe to 2020 programme

shares
comments
Vips adds Formula Regional Europe to 2020 programme
By:
Jun 29, 2020, 7:10 AM

Red Bull protege Juri Vips will contest the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship with KIC Motorsport.

The campaign will come on top of Vips’ existing commitments in Super Formula, where he will race for the Mugen team alongside two-time series race winner Tomoki Nojiri.

No reason was provided to explain the late decision to add a second programme to Vips’ 2020 schedule, although the regional-level F3 series could serve as a back-up in case the Estonian is denied entry into Japan.

Japan has imposed bans on arrivals from more than 100 countries, while travellers from all other regions must serve a mandatory two-week quarantine upon entry.

Former F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen and Bertrand Baguette missed last week’s SUPER GT test at Fuji due to those restrictions, with those two drivers are currently racing against time to make it into Japan prior to the opening round of the season on July 18-19.

The Super Formula season, however, doesn’t begin until August 29-30, giving Vips – who is based in Europe – extra time to sort his travel arrangements.

The Formula Regional European season will start earlier, on July 31-August 2, with the second round scheduled for August 21-23 – a week before the Super Formula season opener.

There are currently two clashes between Super Formula and Formula Regional European, but it is understood that the Japanese championship will get priority on both occasions.

The Formula Regional European series is also expected to boost Vips’ superlicense tally to ensure he is eligible for a Formula 1 seat by 2021.

Vips currently has 25 points to his credit, 15 short of what he needs to be eligible for a superlicense. A third-place championship finish in either category will ensure he has requisite points for the 2021 F1 season.

The 19-year-old has already got his first taste of the Tatuus F3 T-318 car that he will race in the F3 category this season, having participated in the pre-season test at Imola last week.

Next article
Chadwick makes Formula Regional Europe switch with Prema

Previous article

Chadwick makes Formula Regional Europe switch with Prema

trending Today

Drivers relish Supercars data ban
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Drivers relish Supercars data ban

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Coulthard explains last-lap failure
Supercars / Supercars

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Latest news

Vips adds Formula Regional Europe to 2020 programme
Formula Regional European Championship / Formula Regional European Championship
1h

Vips adds Formula Regional Europe to 2020 programme

Chadwick makes Formula Regional Europe switch with Prema
Formula Regional European Championship / Formula Regional European Championship

Chadwick makes Formula Regional Europe switch with Prema

Ferrari signs Leclerc's brother Arthur as F1 junior
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari signs Leclerc's brother Arthur as F1 junior

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula Regional European Championship
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Supercars

Glock: DTM needs to learn from Supercars

2
Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

3
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

1h
4
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

5
Supercars

Drivers relish Supercars data ban

3h

Latest videos

FREC: Monza - Race 3 Highlights 01:25
Formula Regional European Championship

FREC: Monza - Race 3 Highlights

FREC: Monza - Race 3 Start 03:22
Formula Regional European Championship

FREC: Monza - Race 3 Start

FREC: Monza - Race 2 Highlights 01:17
Formula Regional European Championship

FREC: Monza - Race 2 Highlights

FREC: Monza - Race 2 Start 03:10
Formula Regional European Championship

FREC: Monza - Race 2 Start

FREC: Monza - Floersch vs Schumacher 03:10
Formula Regional European Championship

FREC: Monza - Floersch vs Schumacher

Latest news

Vips adds Formula Regional Europe to 2020 programme
FREC

Vips adds Formula Regional Europe to 2020 programme

Chadwick makes Formula Regional Europe switch with Prema
FREC

Chadwick makes Formula Regional Europe switch with Prema

Ferrari signs Leclerc's brother Arthur as F1 junior
Formula 1

Ferrari signs Leclerc's brother Arthur as F1 junior

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Ticktum set for first races since Red Bull split
FREC

Ticktum set for first races since Red Bull split

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.