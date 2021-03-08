Star-studded roster for inaugural World eX season

The esports league, featuring virtual electric prototypes, has brought in an impressive driver roster for their inaugural season.

Mike Rockenfeller, a winner of both the Daytona 24 and Le Mans 24 Hour races, has created the series to help promote the urgent fight against the climate crisis we all face.

You can use the hashtags #RacingForTheClimate, #RFTC, #ReachTheNextLevel, and #WorldeX to engage with the event, which premieres March 11th at 20:00 CET on Motorsport.TV.

TV presenter Nicki Shields will host the event while Dave Richardson provides in-race commentary.

Each of the nine permanent teams have to enter one pro racing driver alongside an esports ace. Among the real-life stars is Romain Grosjean. The F1-turned IndyCar racer said of his entry to the series: "Racing for the climate is very important to me and also for our partners."

World eX co-founder Mike Rockenfeller said of Season 1: “This is really a fantastic grid for our first season. World eX combines some of the best from real-world motorsport and esports racing. It is also important to us that we are able to attract a lot of great personalities, because that’s what World eX and #RacingForTheClimate is all about. World eX is not just another esports racing series. We want to show the emotions of the drivers, tell cool stories and talk about the climate crisis and what all of us can do to create a better world for our children.”





2021 RCCO World eX Championship – permanent teams and drivers

7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro)

8 Romain Grosjean (F) R8G Esports (pro)

9 Andreas Jochimsen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (esports)

10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports)

11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports)

16 Tom Dillmann (F) Williams Esports (pro)

20 Yifei Ye (CHN) Absolute Racing (pro)

27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)

28 Thomas Schmid (CH) NIANCO esports (esports)

29 Liam de Waal (NL) Patrick Long Esports (pro)

31 Fabrice Cornélis (B) Esports Team WRT (esports)

32 Dries Vanthoor (B) Esports Team WRT (pro)

33 Gabby Chaves (USA) Patrick Long Esports (pro)

45 Frank Biela (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro)

51 Nico Müller (CH) NIANCO esports (pro)

89 Beitske Visser (NL) BS+COMPETITION (pro)

98 Martin Stefanko (CZ)Williams Esports (esports)

99 Michi Hoyer (D) Absolute Racing (esports)



2021 RCCO World eX Championship – #BritisheXPrix

Entry list for Round 1 (Silverstone), including driver pairings for Level 1 (Qualifying)

Qualifying 1 (pro)

7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro)

*13 António Félix da Costa (P) NReSports (pro)

Qualifying 2 (esports)

10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports)

*98 Martin Stefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports)

Qualifying 3 (pro)

33 Gabby Chaves (USA) Patrick Long Esports (pro)

*20 Alessio Picariello (B) Absolute Racing (pro)

Qualifying 4 (esports)

*99 Michi Hoyer (D) Absolute Racing (esports)

29 Liam de Waal (NL) Patrick Long Esports (esports)

Qualifying 5 (wildcard)

61 Jernej Simoncic (SLO) WILD CARD (wildcard)

*62 Devin Braune (D) WILD CARD (wildcard)

Qualifying 6 (pro)

51 Alain Valente (CH) NIANCO esports (pro)

*32 Dries Vanthoor (B) Esports Team WRT (pro)

Qualifying 7 (esports)

*27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)

19 Michael Niemas (D) NReSports (esports)

Qualifying 8 (pro)

*89 Beitske Visser (NL) BS+COMPETITION (pro)

45 Frank Biela (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro)

Qualifying 9 (esports)

*9 Andreas Jochimsen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (esports)

11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports)

Qualifying 10 (pro)

8 Romain Grosjean (F) R8G Esports (pro)

*16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro)

Qualifying 11 (esports)

28 Thomas Schmid (CH) NIANCO esports (esports)

*31 Fabrice Cornélis (B) Esports Team WRT (esports)