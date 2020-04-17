Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

F1 drivers raise $70,000, as Leclerc wins charity Esports title

shares
comments
F1 drivers raise $70,000, as Leclerc wins charity Esports title
By:
, Journalist
Apr 17, 2020, 7:20 PM

A field of racing drivers including six Formula 1 stars raised over $70,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts after organising a three-round charity Esports series, which was won by Charles Leclerc.

Most of the drivers streamed their perspective on Twitch, with a target fundraising goal of $100,000 for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The final two rounds of the six-race virtual series of Codemasters’ F1 2019 took place at Catalunya and the Red Bull Ring.

A three-way fight for the lead characterised the opening race, with ex-F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne battling with poleman Arthur Leclerc and Alexander Albon’s younger brother Luca.

Vandoorne passed Leclerc Jr soon after the one mandatory pitstop, but Arthur took the lead down into Turn on the opening lap.  Mercedes Formula E driver Vandoorne was able to reverse the positions with a similar move on the final lap and went on to take his first win in the series from seventh on the grid.

Ferrari junior Leclerc Jr was forced to settle for second place ahead of Luca Albon, with Charles triumphing in a thrilling three-way fight for fourth place ahead of Formula 2 driver Louis Deletraz and 2020 Williams F1 rookie Nicholas Latifi.  

The second race in Austria witnessed a thrilling tussle between Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon. The duo battled lap-after-lap, with everything accumulating in a final lap face-off.

Alex was able to replicate Max Verstappen’s real-life defence of his position at the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix against Leclerc Sr to take the race win on the road. However, multiple corner-cutting penalties for Albon demoted him to third place and handed Charles the win. Alex’s brother Luca took P2. 

This was enough to secure Leclerc Sr the unofficial series title.

Read Also:

Haas F1 reserve driver Deletraz was fourth ahead of Renault junior Christian Lundgaard and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Lando Norris had a single 10th place to show for his efforts in the final rounds. Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi was running third on the opening lap of the first race before he spun into the wall.

George Russell’s tough run in the series continued with no points finishes in this event. The six F1 drivers will race again in Sunday’s F1 Virtual Grand Prix and will be joined by Carlos Sainz for the very first time.

The total raised exceeded an impressive $70,000 by the end of the event, with the fundraising carrying onto until midday Saturday.

Related video

Next article
Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up

Previous article

Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Alex Albon
Author Josh Suttill

Esports Next session

ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen

ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen

16 Apr - 16 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

3h
2
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur

3
Formula 1

McLaren resurgence 'could be delayed' by F1 shutdown

4
Formula 1

Revealed: The untold secret behind a Ferrari flop

Latest videos

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Van Gisbergen and Verstappen battle 00:48
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Van Gisbergen and Verstappen battle

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational

Round 3 - Mount Panorama 00:00
Esports

Round 3 - Mount Panorama

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona 00:00
Esports

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona

Latest news

F1 drivers raise $70,000, as Leclerc wins charity Esports title
eSpt

F1 drivers raise $70,000, as Leclerc wins charity Esports title

Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up
eSpt

Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig
eSpt

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

De Silvestro to make Supercars return in Eseries
eSpt

De Silvestro to make Supercars return in Eseries

Spengler wins second IMSA Esports race
eSpt

Spengler wins second IMSA Esports race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.