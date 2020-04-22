Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Van Gisbergen, Coulthard split early Bathurst wins

shares
comments
By:
Apr 22, 2020, 10:21 AM

Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard split the opening two heats of the Supercars All Stars Series at Bathurst.

Van Gisbergen triumphed from a tense battle with Brodie Kostecki in the first of two eight-lappers.

After running nose-to-tail for the first two laps, Kostecki opted to take his mandatory stop and find some clean air.

It wasn't quite enough to jump van Gisbergen, however, the Kiwi narrowly holding on to first after pitting two laps later.

Kostecki then shadowed van Gisbergen to the finish but couldn't find a way past, just seven-tenths separating the pair at the finish.

Anton De Pasquale wasn't far behind in third either, all three within less than 1.1s.

Thomas Randle made it two Super2 wildcards in the top four, while Chaz Mostert finished fifth.

Will Power finished sixth despite a first-lap tangle with Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin.

The pair made contact after trying to go through The Chase side-by-side, McLaughlin hit with a drive-through for running Power wide.

He wasn't happy about it, labelling the decision "BS", but did still manage to salvage seventh place.

Having crashed out early in the first race, Coulthard was left on pole for the reverse grid eight-lapper.

It was an opportunity the Kiwi grabbed with both hands as well, a dominant performance scoring him his first Eseries win with a 4.4s margin.

Will Davison finished second, but did so with McLaughlin closing in. The Kiwi driver went close to making it a DJRTP one-two despite a first-corner spin, using clean air and a late stop to cut his way through the field.

David Reynolds, Zane Goddard and van Gisbergen were next, although the Race 1 winner was told to hand a position back to Kostecki after some mid-race contact – something he never did.

Kostecki finished 10th on the road after their scuffle, while De Pasquale – who had been on course for a good result – lost serious ground trying to avoid a shunt between Jamie Whincup and Garry Jacobson.

He ended up down in 25th.

The third round of Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv from 7pm AEST.

Next article
Norris set to compete in COTA IndyCar Esports round

Previous article

Norris set to compete in COTA IndyCar Esports round
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Esports Next session

Supercars Eseries: Round 3

21 Apr - 22 Apr

Trending

1
Esports

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries at Bathurst

1h
2
Supercars

Supercars drivers launch new simulator

3
Supercars

Supercars title sponsor in voluntary administration

4
MotoGP

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement

5
Esports

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

Latest videos

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 1 Highlights 01:15
Esports
27m

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 1 Highlights

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 1 Will Power crash 00:26
Esports
32m

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 1 Will Power crash

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 1 Start 00:41
Esports
39m

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 1 Start

Scott McLaughlin's virtual lap at Bathurst 02:31
Esports
3h

Scott McLaughlin's virtual lap at Bathurst

Live: EuroNASCAR Esports Series Prologue 00:00
Esports

Live: EuroNASCAR Esports Series Prologue

Latest news

Van Gisbergen, Coulthard split early Bathurst wins
eSpt

Van Gisbergen, Coulthard split early Bathurst wins

Norris set to compete in COTA IndyCar Esports round
eSpt

Norris set to compete in COTA IndyCar Esports round

Van Gisbergen takes Eseries Bathurst pole
eSpt

Van Gisbergen takes Eseries Bathurst pole

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries at Bathurst
eSpt

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries at Bathurst

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 3 schedule
eSpt

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 3 schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.