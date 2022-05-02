Dallara E-sports Championship, the great challenge returns in 2022

After the great success in the past seasons, also this year Dallara Automobili organizes the Dallara E-sports Championship.

This is the virtual series created by Dallara in collaboration with Tech&Sim to compete on the Assetto Corsa simulator, created by Kunos Simulazioni and dedicated to all virtual drivers.

The tournament is divided into three different phases, starting with the online Hot Lap Qualifying round, continuing with the 'Last Chance' Qualifier, that takes place at the Dallara Academy during the Mille Miglia in Parma, and then finishing with the Grand Final at the Dallara Academy.

In order to participate in the Dallara E-sports Championship, players must register on the esports.dallara.it website and introduce all the data requested by the organization.

Dallara Esport, Screenshot Dallara Stradale al Mugello Photo by: Dallara

Players are called to give proof of their talent in the different phases of the E-sports competition using the cars created specifically for the event: Dallara Stradale for the Qualifying and Dallara EXP for the Grand Final.

The winner of the Grand Final will enjoy an exclusive experience driving the Dallara Stradale on the track with an instructor (only if they have already turned 18), as well as one on the Dallara simulator and a guided tour of the factory (only for underage players).

For the 2022 Dallara Esports Championship edition, all players must reside in one of the following countries: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

Registration for the Dallara E-sports Championship will open on Tuesday, April 19th of 2022 and run through April 30th of 2022.

It will also be possible to enter the competition through the Last Chance Qualifying round on June 17th of 2022, which will be held at the Dallara Academy and in Parma during the Mille Miglia.

In this case players will register on site and have the last chance to qualify through the simulators placed inside the two locations, enjoying a 10-minute hot lap session.

As for the circuits and dates of the Qualifying rounds, here is the schedule according to the regulations (dates and times may be subject to change):

Hot Lap Qualifier #1: Imola (May 2nd and 7th)

Hot Lap Qualifier #2: SPA (May 9th and 14th)

Hot Lap #3 Qualifier: Red Bull Ring (May 16th and 21st)

Hot Lap Qualifier #4: Mugello (May 23rd and 28th)

Free practice Dallara EXP: from May 30th to June 12th

Last Chance Qualifier: June 17th at Dallara Academy (Mille Miglia)

Final On-site: June 18th at Dallara Academy (Mille Miglia)

For any information and request, visit esports.dallara.it or write an e-mail to esport@akinformatica.it

