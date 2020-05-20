Damage off for Supercars oval race

The Aussie category is set to make its first appearance on a speedway, with tonight's opening race a 35-lapper at Charlotte.

It promises to be a wild affair, too, with Supercars electing to switch off damage for both qualifying and the race on the speedway.

Damage will then be turned back on for a pair of races on the Daytona road course to round out the evening.

This will also be the first Eseries round that won't feature a reverse grid race.

A 15-minute qualifying session at Charlotte will set the grid for the Charlotte race, which will feature a single mandatory stop.

The grid order for the first Daytona race, a 10-lapper with a compulsory stop, will be set by a separate 20-minute qualifying session.

The 16-lap, two-stop finale at Daytona will start in order of accumulated points from the first two races of the evening.

There will be 75 points up for grabs in each of the heat races, with 150 on offer for the Daytona finale.

Qualifying will start at 6pm AEST, with the race coverage – available live and free through Motorsport.tv – starting at 7pm AEST.