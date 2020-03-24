Early ARG eSport liveries break cover

Australian Racing Group, which promotes TCR Australia, S5000 and a host of other categories, will run a 10-round Eseries during the coronavirus-included hiatus in real life racing.

Set to kick off on April 2, the ARG eSport Cup will feature drivers from across the suite of ARG categories.

Round 1 will take place on the Mount Panorama circuit using Audi TCR cars, before a move to Formula 3 cars for subsequent rounds.

With drivers able to choose their own liveries, TCR Australia aces Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai), Aaron Cameron (Valvoline Peugeot) and Jay Hanson (Ingal Civil Products Alfa Romeo) have all offered an early look at what they'll be running for Bathurst.

"I’m definitely no expert. I feel I’m better at the real race car stuff, but the ARG eSport Cup is a great way to keep racing and have some fun,” said TCR Oz race winner Cameron.

“I’m looking forward to going up against TCR guys like Dylan O’Keeffe, Nathan Morcom and Jay Hansen, plus other drivers from the mix of categories. It is a great way to entertain the fans while we can’t do real racing.

“Bathurst is an interesting place to have the first race. There’s a lot of walls there, and I’m quite certain that I will end up in a few of them, but that will be a great learning experience.

“I actually find the simulators hard. I throw them around like a go kart, and that is not fast. There will be some carnage, but I know everyone is going to try and put on a good, clean, fun show.

“But I should say, the Audi is no Peugeot 308 TCR car, but I guess it will have to do!”

The eSport Cup rounds will feature a 20-minute qualifying session followed by a 30-minute feature race and a 15-minute reverse qualifying order race.

