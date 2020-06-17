eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Iowa
17 Jun
-
17 Jun
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Preview

eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7

shares
comments
eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7
By:
Jun 17, 2020, 5:00 PM

The penultimate race of Segment 2 in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season will take place Wednesday evening at Iowa Speedway.

From the high banks of Talladega to the short oval of Iowa, the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season rolls on.

Fresh off their wins at the Alabama superspeedway, JTG Daugherty Throttlers pilot Justin Brooks (Xbox One) and Team Penske eSports driver Corey Rothgeb (PS4) snagged pole position in their respective races tonight. Brooks has already secured his place in the postseason with his Segment 1 performance, but remains a threat for wins every week. 

Brooks' lap of 22.8133 was just barely enough to top Luis Zaiter's 22.8134. Only 0.0001s separated the two drivers. Championship leader Daniel Buttafuoco timed in third. Diego Alvarado and Brian Tedeschi rounded out the top-five.

Rothgeb, who currently leads the Segment 2 standings, ran a lap of 22.846 and was 0.039s quicker than Brandyn Gritton's 22.885. Mike Braas will start third after just missing out on the win at Talladega with Cody Giles filling out the second row. Kyle Arnold is looking to usurp Rothgeb's position atop the championship and will do so from fifth on the grid tonight.

Read Also:

Xbox Lineup:

  1. Justin Brooks                      22.8133
  2. Luis Zaiter                            22.8134
  3. Daniel Buttafuoco            22.882
  4. Diego Alvarado                  22.915
  5. Brian Tedeschi                   23.001
  6. Jose Ruiz                              23.015
  7. Slade Gravitt                      23.034
  8. Matthew Selby                  23.036
  9. Nick Walker                        23.104
  10. Tyler Dohar                         23.105
  11. Sam Morris                         23.108
  12. Jordan McGraw                 23.137
  13. Matthew Heale                 23.170
  14. Riley Ogle                            23.185

PS4 Lineup:

  1. Corey Rothgeb                   22.846
  2. Brandyn Gritton                22.885
  3. Mike Braas                          22.938
  4. Cody Giles                           22.961
  5. Kyle Arnold                         22.975
  6. Maxwell Castro                 22.987
  7. Joey Stone                           22.988
  8. Josh Parker                         23.008
  9. Brandon Hanna                 23.035
  10. Josh Harbin                         23.039
  11. Joe Gornick                         23.045
  12. TJ McGowan                       23.056
  13. Nick Jobes                           23.117
  14. Jason Mitchell                    N/A

This upcoming race will go green at 8 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. It can also be viewed at NASCARHeat.com/Live, Facebook.com/NASCARHeat or Twitch.tv/704nascarheat

Next article
Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid

Previous article

Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point conducts first 2020 F1 car run since winter testing

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars

Latest videos

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Pro League - Round 7 02:00:00
Esports
3h

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Pro League - Round 7

Live: Official Gran Turismo Casual Race 2 02:00:00
Esports
3h

Live: Official Gran Turismo Casual Race 2

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Qualifying Interview: Enzo Bonito 00:50
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Qualifying Interview: Enzo Bonito

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Qualifying Interview: Jordy Zwiers 00:29
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Qualifying Interview: Jordy Zwiers

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Qualifying Interview: Kasper Stoltze 00:43
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Qualifying Interview: Kasper Stoltze

Latest news

eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7

Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid
Esports

Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues
Esports

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: The biggest sim race ever?
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: The biggest sim race ever?

Rebellion-Williams was left with 0.5 litre of fuel at finish
Esports

Rebellion-Williams was left with 0.5 litre of fuel at finish

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.