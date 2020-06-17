eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7

The penultimate race of Segment 2 in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season will take place Wednesday evening at Iowa Speedway.
From the high banks of Talladega to the short oval of Iowa, the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season rolls on.
Fresh off their wins at the Alabama superspeedway, JTG Daugherty Throttlers pilot Justin Brooks (Xbox One) and Team Penske eSports driver Corey Rothgeb (PS4) snagged pole position in their respective races tonight. Brooks has already secured his place in the postseason with his Segment 1 performance, but remains a threat for wins every week.
Brooks' lap of 22.8133 was just barely enough to top Luis Zaiter's 22.8134. Only 0.0001s separated the two drivers. Championship leader Daniel Buttafuoco timed in third. Diego Alvarado and Brian Tedeschi rounded out the top-five.
Rothgeb, who currently leads the Segment 2 standings, ran a lap of 22.846 and was 0.039s quicker than Brandyn Gritton's 22.885. Mike Braas will start third after just missing out on the win at Talladega with Cody Giles filling out the second row. Kyle Arnold is looking to usurp Rothgeb's position atop the championship and will do so from fifth on the grid tonight.
Xbox Lineup:
- Justin Brooks 22.8133
- Luis Zaiter 22.8134
- Daniel Buttafuoco 22.882
- Diego Alvarado 22.915
- Brian Tedeschi 23.001
- Jose Ruiz 23.015
- Slade Gravitt 23.034
- Matthew Selby 23.036
- Nick Walker 23.104
- Tyler Dohar 23.105
- Sam Morris 23.108
- Jordan McGraw 23.137
- Matthew Heale 23.170
- Riley Ogle 23.185
PS4 Lineup:
- Corey Rothgeb 22.846
- Brandyn Gritton 22.885
- Mike Braas 22.938
- Cody Giles 22.961
- Kyle Arnold 22.975
- Maxwell Castro 22.987
- Joey Stone 22.988
- Josh Parker 23.008
- Brandon Hanna 23.035
- Josh Harbin 23.039
- Joe Gornick 23.045
- TJ McGowan 23.056
- Nick Jobes 23.117
- Jason Mitchell N/A
This upcoming race will go green at 8 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. It can also be viewed at NASCARHeat.com/Live, Facebook.com/NASCARHeat or Twitch.tv/704nascarheat
