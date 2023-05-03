F1 23 game revealed: Las Vegas track plus revised handling and red flags

Following a slight downturn in form last season, Codemasters is back with the official Formula 1 driving game for 2023.

Full 2023 calendar, plus some extras

As we hoped and expected, the full calendar for the 2023 edition of the Formula 1 schedule will be included within the new game. That means new venues such as the new Las Vegas Strip Street Course in the US and Losail International Circuit in Qatar are set to be playable from launch.

In previous iterations of the F1 games, new venues (such as Jeddah in 2021) were added post-release, but that's not the case this time.

Losail was used by F1 two years ago, where Lewis Hamilton swept to victory. However, that was so late in the season that it was never added to that season's game.

There will be three bonus tracks that are not on the real-world 2023 calendar but have been used in previous seasons: Circuit Paul Ricard, the Shanghai International Circuit and the Algarve International Circuit, aka Portimão.

Red flag re-introduction

The last Codemasters-developed game to feature red flags, which were triggered after a severe incident, was F1 2014. Now, they return, especially pertinent following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2021 and Australian Grand Prix earlier this season.

How it will work in-game is yet to be revealed, with the frequency their appearance a key component to authenticity.

More predictable vehicle handling

EA Sports F1 22 included a new tyre model and a ‘more true to life’ handling system. However, the cars would be prone to snap oversteer, resulting in unsuspecting drivers going for a loop more often than not.

It was hard to gauge the sensation of an impending spin even through a direct drive steering wheel. EA says it has revised the car's handling traits, to deliver more ‘predictable’ characteristics. We shall see when we go hands-on with the game at a later date.

This sits alongside what EA is dubbing Precision Drive – all you need to know is that gamepad users should have an easier time.

The story continues with Braking Point 2

Back in F1 2021, players were introduced to the fictional character of Aiden Jackson, a young and inexperienced upstart. You could play through a story, taking on antagonists Devon Butlet, and two years later, the story continues. Only this time, Jackson and Butler are teammates for a new squad, Konnersport Racing Team.

“The return of Braking Point allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story, which provides a unique look at F1 alongside the authentic race features our players know and love,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

This will sit alongside the My Team managerial mode, revised ranked online multiplayer and the regular Grand Prix and Time Trial options. The previous system for unlocking customisable cosmetic items, Podium Pass, also returns in the form of F1 World.

June release date

The Standard Edition of EA SPORTS F1 23 is set for release on PC via EA App, Epic Games and Steam, as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on 16th June.

The digital exclusive of EA SPORTS F1 23 Champions Edition will be available for three days in Early Access, on 13th June and includes a barrage of digital extras alongside Max Verstappen on the cover.