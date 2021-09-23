All your favourite drivers, teams and liveries from the real F1 season – currently in the middle of a nailbiting head-to-head between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen – are now included, replacing their 2020 equivalents.

Alongside the updated season, the gameplay has also been refreshed. The main core of the experience is the PvP Duels that allows you to design your own F1 car and compete against other real players from around the world online. The aim is to work towards the Elite Leagues, unlocking new content and rewards as you progress.

The visuals and sounds have also been boosted when compared to the 2020 season, thanks to more detailed environments and a revised lighting system.

The last of the big-ticket items is a facelifted research and development system. You still unlock parts as ‘cards’ and then switch out the cards depending on how many resource points you have available for part upgrades, but the user interface has been completely overhauled.

As it stands, the highly anticipated new career mode is not part of this update. Instead, this is arriving at a later date, which should be a welcome addition as the PvP battles are essentially the only race type available currently until you unlock Grand Prix mode at level six.

F1 Mobile Racing is free to download and play right now, with optional in-game currency microtransactions. It will certain;y help kill time in between free practice sessions at the Sochi Autodrom.