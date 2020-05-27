F1 stars Verstappen and Norris team up for virtual Le Mans bid

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
Esports / Breaking news

F1 stars Verstappen and Norris team up for virtual Le Mans bid

F1 stars Verstappen and Norris team up for virtual Le Mans bid
By:
May 27, 2020, 9:15 AM

Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will team up at the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours, sharing an LMP2 car for sim race outfit Team Redline.

The rFactor 2-based event, which is a partnership between Le Mans organiser ACO, the FIA World Endurance Championship and Motorsport Games, will take place on the original June 13-14 date of the endurance classic. The real-world race has been postponed to September 19-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen and McLaren’s Norris are the first current F1 drivers confirmed for the virtual event. They will share Redline's Oreca 07 LMP2 car, competing in the race's top class. Sim racing veterans Atze Kerkhof and Greger Huttu complete the team’s line-up.

Last week’s entry list revealed 50 entries from regular WEC teams and manufacturers, dedicated sim race teams and American powerhouse Team Penske.

Porsche previously announced four GTE-class entries with a roster including Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet, as well as Porsche Formula E stars Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani, factory driver Matt Campbell, Porsche junior Jaxon Evans and Simona de Silvestro.

Their line-up also includes sim racers Josh Rogers, Mitchell deJong, Martin Kronke, Jeremy Bouteloup, Tommy Ostgaard, David Williams and Mack Bakkum, all regulars of the Porsche Esports Supercup.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has entered a Ferrari GTE team with WEC drivers Francesco Castellacci and Giancarlo Fisichella, as well as former Ferrari F1 star Felipe Massa and sim racer Tony Mella.

LMP2 team United Autosports will field an Oreca 07 for its WEC regulars Alex Brundle, Filipe Albuquerque and Job van Uitert, and LMP3 talent Tom Gamble.

LMP1 privateer ByKolles, also fielding an Oreca, is represented by Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri and sim racers Jernej Simoncic and Jesper Pedersen.

The Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com. The race starts on June 13 at 14:00 BST or 15:00 CET.

