Fans to compete for Supercars Eseries wildcard

The Aussie category has had a constant stream of high-profile wildcards in its virtual series, including Formula 1 stars Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

It will now open a slot up to the general public, with an iRacing shootout that will see one fan win a wildcard start for the eighth round in a fortnight.

Participants will lap Phillip Island in a dedicated session backed by BP, with the winner selected from the best five times set by Australian residents.

They will then race against the Supercars regulars in races held at the Imola and Interlagos circuits.

The competition is open now and ends at 7pm AEST on May 18.

"I think anyone that has watched the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries would love to be given the chance to compete against the entire field of Supercars drivers, and this competition will give them that exact opportunity," said BP's General Manager - Marketing & Innovation Adam Arnold.

"To race against all these amazing drivers in a live event that will be broadcast on TVs and streamed right around Australia really is a dream come true for Australian motorsport fans.

"As the official fuel supplier for Supercars, we are proud to continue to support the Eseries to help bring some entertainment and positivity to everyone during this time."

