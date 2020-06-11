Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers

shares
comments
Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 10:26 AM

Formula 1 will wrap up its Virtual Grand Prix series with five current drivers this week, as Charles Leclerc's absence means George Russell wins the championship.

As part of an effort by F1 to entertain fans during the enforced break from real racing forced by the coronavirus pandemic, a series of virtual events have been held on weekends when grands prix were originally scheduled.

With the F1 season finally due to resume properly at the Austrian Grand Prix next month, F1's Virtual GP series' final event will be the Canadian GP this weekend.

Russell will be favourite for another win following his run of three-straight victories that has left him at the head of the unofficial drivers' championship.

The only driver who could have beaten him in the points' table was Leclerc, but the Ferrari man is concentrating on the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours, which is being run in association with Motorsport Games this weekend.

Russell's real F1 rivals will be Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Nicholas Latifi.

Guest stars include Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, who will race for AlphaTauri, and former gold-medal winning skier Jon Olsson, who will drive for Red Bull.

Next article
Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale

Previous article

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's floor change could lead to unintended consequences

2h
2
Supercars

Crap but spectacular: Van Gisbergen on new Supercars

3
MotoGP

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

1h
4
IMSA

Dixon rejoins WTR for Petit Le Mans, Sebring 12 Hours

5
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale

Latest videos

Virtual ROC Teaser 00:41
Esports

Virtual ROC Teaser

Live: Griiip G1 Virtual Series - Round 5 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Griiip G1 Virtual Series - Round 5

W Series Esports League Teaser 00:33
Esports

W Series Esports League Teaser

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 6 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 6

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Talladega Superspeedway 02:07
Esports

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Talladega Superspeedway

Latest news

Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers
Esports

Final Virtual GP grid down to five F1 drivers

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale

Vandoorne, Solberg among first names for Virtual Race of Champions
Esports

Vandoorne, Solberg among first names for Virtual Race of Champions

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.