Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Format locked in for North American Supercars races

Format locked in for North American Supercars races
By:
Apr 28, 2020, 6:34 AM

A four-race format has been locked in for the Montreal and Watkins Glen round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

The fourth round of the virtual series will return to quartet of races across two circuits, following the three-race visit to Mount Panorama last Wednesday.

This week there will feature two 15-minute qualifying races, one on the Canadian Grand Prix circuit and one using the NASCAR layout at The Glen.

Those sessions will determine the grid for the first race at each circuit, with the second race to be started in reverse finishing order from the first.

Read Also:

Both Montreal races will be 10-lappers and both Watkins Glen races will be 14-lappers, all four requiring a single mandatory stop for tyres.

Four wildcards will join the Supercars regulars – Marcos Ambrose, Joey Logano, Alexander Rossi and Angelo Mouzouris.

Live coverage of qualifying will begin on Fox Sports at 6pm AEST, before the race broadcast – which will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv – kicks off at 7pm.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

28 Apr - 30 Apr

