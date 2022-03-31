Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E Next / Jajovski dominates as Bánki takes ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship lead
Esports News

Formula E: Accelerate esports competition offers real-world test

The Formula E: Accelerate esports competition returns for 2022, with a real-world test drive up for grabs in Valencia.

By:
Formula E: Accelerate esports competition offers real-world test

Once again using the rFactor 2 platform – and the recently introduced Season 8 liveries – Formula E: Accelerate’s top prize will be to drive a real-world Formula E race car, VIP tickets to the Seoul E-Prix in August and a share of a €100,000 prize pool.

Entry for the esports championship begins with a ‘Road to the London Final’ qualification series, taking place online and in person. There will be six times where qualifying can take place, either at home via rFactor 2, or in-person during real-world Formula E events at set Formula E Gaming Arenas.

 

From there, the nine quickest entrants from across the qualifying series will be invited to join the final at the 2022 London E-Prix in July. Registrations are open at present.

Once the London E-Prix final has concluded, it’s the top-three contestants that win the cash prize allocation, a trip to Korea and the Formula E driving experience at pre-season testing in Valencia.

Last year, it was Red Bull Racing Esports’ Frede Rasmussen who won Formula E: Accelerate after a nail-biting final round. He then drove the Gen2 Formula E electric single-seater in Spain, describing it as an “amazing feeling”, before then winning the 2021 Autosport Esports Driver of the Year Award.

 

“Following the success of the first Formula E: Accelerate competition last year, we are excited to welcome entries for the 2022 series from Formula E fans and sim racing’s very best competitors,” explained Formula E’s Gaming Director, Kieran Holmes-Darby

“Gaming and esports are engaging Formula E with new fans globally, bringing elite motorsport together with the sim-racing world and the promise of a real-world drive for the most talented gamers.”

The ‘Road to the London Final’ series, and therefore qualifying, begins on the 3rd April.

Formula E: Accelerate 2022 esports qualifying dates

Week 1 – Rome Qualifier, Rome E-Prix Track – 3rd-10th April 2022

Week 2 – Monaco Qualifier, Electric Docks – 23rd-30th April 2022

Week 3 – Berlin Qualifier, Berlin E-Prix Track – 8th-15th May 2022

Week 4 – Jakarta Qualifier, Diriyah E-Prix Track – 28th May-4th June 2022

Week 5 – Vancouver Qualifier, Hong Kong E-Prix Track – 25th June-2nd July 2022

Week 6 – New York City Qualifier, New York City E-Prix Track – 10th-17th July 2022

Final – London E-Prix weekend – 30th-31st July 2022

shares
comments
Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E
Previous article

Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E
Next article

Jajovski dominates as Bánki takes ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship lead

Jajovski dominates as Bánki takes ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship lead
Load comments
More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Attila Diner wins NGK Spark Plug Esport Cup title
Esports

Attila Diner wins NGK Spark Plug Esport Cup title

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career
Esports

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career

Lamborghini launches first esports team
Esports

Lamborghini launches first esports team

Latest news

Attila Diner wins NGK Spark Plug Esport Cup title
Esports Esports

Attila Diner wins NGK Spark Plug Esport Cup title

Högfeldt in front after penultimate ADAC GT Masters Esports round
Esports Esports

Högfeldt in front after penultimate ADAC GT Masters Esports round

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career
Esports Esports

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career

Lamborghini launches first esports team
Esports Esports

Lamborghini launches first esports team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.