Livestream: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge at Monaco
May 9, 2020, 2:34 PM
Watch the livestream of the Formula E Race at Home Challenge round 3 from Monaco.
The eight-race series, which will conclude with a double points finale, runs in partnership with Motorsport Games to raise money in support of the UNICEF coronavirus relief fund.
Maximilian Gunther already claimed the spoils around the virtual streets of the principality on rFactor 2, but that came in a pre-season non-championship test race last month. This time, however, points are up for grabs and all 24 official championship drivers will take part.
