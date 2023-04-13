Subscribe
Previous / How one rising star is using sim racing to their advantage
Esports News

Formula E’s Esports competition includes Gen3 cars and €40,000 prize pool

Formula E: Accelerate is back for 2023, the real-world series’ official Esports competition mixing online qualifying races and an in-person final.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
Formula E’s Esports competition includes Gen3 cars and €40,000 prize pool

Won by Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports driver Frede Rasmussen back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, netting a test in a Gen2 Formula E car, the competition will offer a €40,000 prize pool this time around.

The participation process will be broken down into two rounds: Berlin and Rome.

From open qualifying, which begins on 14th April, the top 88 drivers will be placed within qualifying races, before the top 22 from those enter the two rounds.

Reigning champion, Frede Rasmussen, 2022

Reigning champion, Frede Rasmussen, 2022

Photo by: Formula E

At each of the Berlin and Rome rounds, there will be hot lap qualifying, qualifying duels and a race.

The top 11 from across the two events make it to the in-person final, which is once again held at the ExCel London centre during the weekend of the London E-Prix. Here, there will be a Main Race and a top-six reverse grid Charge Race.

The prize pool will be divided into €10,000 for each of the two rounds and the London final, plus an additional €10,000 split up based upon the overall standings.

 

Grid Finder will be handling the registration process, which is open now, following its recent work with the F1 Creator Series. From the second round, the online management of the races will be handled using its soon-to-be-launched suite of league management tools.

“Working with Formula E is a huge step forward for the platform,” said Grid Finder Founder, Thomas Stapley-Bunten.

“It’s great news for the team that has been working flat out for months to build our league management tool.

“This is a strong signal to other tournament organisers. What Formula E has seen is good enough for it to get on board with us early.”

Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, leads Maximilian Gunther, Maserati MSG Racing, Sao Paulo ePrix

Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, leads Maximilian Gunther, Maserati MSG Racing, Sao Paulo ePrix

Photo by: Simon Galloway, Motorsport Images

The announcement of the Formula E: Accelerate competition also confirms the latest Gen3 specification electric race cars for the rFactor 2 simulation, which has been the official platform of the series since March 2022 

These latest vehicles are the quickest Formula E open-wheelers yet, with power of up to 350kW, compared to 250kW previously. Thanks to a twin-motor set-up, they can regenerate up to 600kW of energy. They are also 60kgs lighter and do not feature any rear brakes.

The first of the Berlin qualifying races is set for 18th April, running through to the LAN-based final on Saturday 29th July 2023.

shares
comments

How one rising star is using sim racing to their advantage
Thomas Harrison-Lord More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
How one rising star is using sim racing to their advantage

How one rising star is using sim racing to their advantage

Esports

How one rising star is using sim racing to their advantage How one rising star is using sim racing to their advantage

Sim racing champion secures real-world British F4 seat

Sim racing champion secures real-world British F4 seat

Esports

Sim racing champion secures real-world British F4 seat Sim racing champion secures real-world British F4 seat

Official MotoGP 23 video game announced

Official MotoGP 23 video game announced

Esports

Official MotoGP 23 video game announced Official MotoGP 23 video game announced

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

Prime
Prime
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
Josh Suttill

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

How seriously should Esports be taken?

How seriously should Esports be taken?

Prime
Prime
Esports
Luke Smith

How seriously should Esports be taken? How seriously should Esports be taken?

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Prime
Prime
Esports
Matt Kew

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

Prime
Prime
Esports
Josh Suttill

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

Prime
Prime
Esports
Jonathan Noble

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

Prime
Prime
Esports
Josh Suttill

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.