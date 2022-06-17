Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Esports News

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

Kevin Siggy has taken his first-ever Formula Pro Series victory at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course for Team Redline.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

With changeable conditions around a new venue for the championship, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, the Formula Pro Series form book was out the window – before Kevin Siggy ultimately prevailed.

As the 15-minute qualifying session ticked down, it became evident which teams had done their homework for the venue that only became part of the rFactor 2 platform earlier this year.

 

Team Redline – which in April announced a partnership with Max Verstappen – sat atop the charts, with Siggy ahead of Spa race winner and team-mate Jeffrey Rietveld. After early-season success, both were now free of success ballast, and it showed.

They were followed closely by Alex Siebel and Ibraheem Khan, the latter delivering BS+Competition its highest starting position so far this season.

Monza victor and championship leader heading into Daytona, Jernej Simončič, excelled, placing his Burt Esport entry fifth on the grid, despite carrying the maximum 10kg penalty.

The dry conditions still proved a challenge for many, with two-time F1 Esports Series Pro champion Jarno Opmeer lining up 11th after slamming into the unforgiving wall after the Le Mans Chicane.

 

As the one-hour race began, under a rolling start for the first time in Formula Pro Series, it was a Redline flying formation as Siggy gunned it from pole position before fellow squad member Reitveld slotted into second.

Khan jumped Siebel around the outside of Turn 1 for third, as did reigning champion Bono Huis on Simončič. Further down the field, Nuno Pinto speared across the grass after a squeeze from both Michael Romanidis and Gianmarco Fiduci.

 

Drama once again befell Opmeer further around the opening lap. Having leapt to eighth, Marcell Csincsik tried to overtake into Turn 6. The resulting contact pushed Opmeer off the track and into a third successive retirement, while Csincsik was handed a 30-second post-race penalty.

A disaster for the R8G Esports driver, who was just one point behind the championship lead heading into this race.

As the event progressed, the two Redline drivers at the head of the field switched on the afterburners and checked out. Behind, Siebel reclaimed third from Khan, using the push-to-pass system to great effect across the Frontstretch. Both Huis and Simončič would also follow through in short order.

Fiduci was the main focus in the opening stages. Starting in 18th, the DTM Esports Championship podium-finisher used a light fuel load and soft tyres to vault up into fourth. But, the Team Fordzilla driver was also the first to visit the pitlane, just 22 minutes in.

As the halfway mark approached, the sky turned gloomy and just five minutes later, the first spots of precipitation started to appear. For three laps, slick tyres were still the best option, but as the asphalt started to become damper, Rietveld and Huis were the first to stop for wet tyres.

 

One lap later, leader Siggy followed suit, as did podium contenders Siebel, Khan and Michi Hoyer. At this point, Simončič stayed out to lead on slicks, followed by Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports entrant Dennis Jordan who was seventh before the inclement conditions.

The one additional lap before switching to the blue-sidewall rubber was key for these two drivers as there were able to leapfrog Huis. The two Redline drivers in first and second had enough of a cushion, however, to switch tyres types arguably too early and stay in position.

Simončič wasn’t content with fourth position, however, and steaked past Siebel for third with effective push-to-pass usage down the Backstretch. Jordan would follow through in a similar fashion a lap later.

As the 60-minutes were completed, Team Redline had dominated having never been bettered throughout qualifying and the race. With Siggy crossing the line six seconds ahead of team-mate Rietveld, it also now leads the team standings.

 

“Our set-up was made for the dry and not the wet,” explained the winner.

“We knew the rain was going to come to the second half of the race and we judged [our strategy] for that. We almost did it perfectly,” explained the winner.

“The pace in the wet was quite nice, even though my rear [tyres] were getting absolutely smoked. Overall I think we did a terrific job.”

Simončič’s podium finish despite maximum ballast means the lead at the top of the points standings extends to nine. The Formula Pro Series will visit yet another new venue next time, Donington Park in a month’s time.

Formula Pro Series, Race 3, Daytona results

  1. Kevin Siggy – Team Redline – 01:00:01.278
  2. Jeffrey Rietveld – Team Redline +6.14
  3. Jernej Simončič – Burst Esport +10.32
  4. Dennis Jordan – Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports +14.01
  5. Alex Siebel – Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports +18.11
  6. Michi Hoyer – Burst Esport +19.33
  7. Bono Huis – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team +22.08
  8. Dawid Mroczek – Bykolles Burst Esport +32.79
  9. Collin Spork – NetRex Grand Prix +34.70
  10. Ibraheem Khan – BS+Competition +40.96
shares
comments
Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Previous article

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Thomas Harrison-Lord More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Esports

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Esports

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game

Formula Pro Series: Simončič wins second round in dominant fashion
Esports

Formula Pro Series: Simončič wins second round in dominant fashion

Latest news

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Esports Esports

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Esports Esports

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.