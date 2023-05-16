Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023
A new team-based Nations Cup format will be used for the first time this season at an Amsterdam-based Showdown event.
Following a triumphant return to an in-person LAN-based finale last season in Monaco, the popular sim racing platform's two main World Series Esports competitions – the Nations Cup and the Manufacturers Cup – return for another season with some significant changes.
Once again, anyone with a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and a copy of Gran Turismo 7 can participate, entering in-game qualification rounds before facing off against established World Series drivers at an August Showdown event this August in Amsterdam.
From there, the World Final happens in December, although the location is yet to be unveiled.
The most significant change for 2023 is to the Nations Cup format. A championship that has always decided the ‘quickest’ country, traditionally it’s a solo competition that informally determines the world’s top Gran Turismo driver.
Meanwhile, the Manufacturers Cup has seen three drivers per squad as a team event. That remains the case this year, but now that Nations Cup will borrow the trio line-up format.
For the Showdown, for example, reining Nations Cup finalists will be paired with up-and-coming drivers, from the open-qualifying, to create a team for each region.
It all kicks off within Gran Turismo 7. Qualifying has begun in-game, with seven online rounds for both competitions until July 1st preceding the in-person events.
Takuma Miyazono, Kylian Drumont and Daniel Solis celebrate winning the 2022 Gran Turismo World Series World Final Manufacturers Cup for Subaru
Photo by: Thomas Harrison-Lord
Then comes the Showdown event in Amsterdam across August 11-12 helping to determine the entry list for the World Finals running between December 2-3.
Also present in December will be the final round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup, with qualification also already underway.
Last year, Igor Fraga took the Toyota spoils ahead of Subaru taking the Manufacturer spoils and Spain’s Coque López the Nations Cup.
The World Series is separate from the upcoming Olympic Motor Sport competition, even though that uses Gran Turismo 7, which is a collaboration between developers Polyphony Digital, the IOC and FIA.
Latest news
Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely
Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely
Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return
Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return
F1 teams, drivers react to "right and responsible" Imola cancellation
F1 teams, drivers react to "right and responsible" Imola cancellation F1 teams, drivers react to "right and responsible" Imola cancellation
MotoGP legend Rossi feels he's on course for 2024 Le Mans 24 debut
MotoGP legend Rossi feels he's on course for 2024 Le Mans 24 debut MotoGP legend Rossi feels he's on course for 2024 Le Mans 24 debut
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize
How seriously should Esports be taken?
How seriously should Esports be taken? How seriously should Esports be taken?
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.