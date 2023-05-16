Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023

Following a triumphant return to an in-person LAN-based finale last season in Monaco, the popular sim racing platform's two main World Series Esports competitions – the Nations Cup and the Manufacturers Cup – return for another season with some significant changes.

Once again, anyone with a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and a copy of Gran Turismo 7 can participate, entering in-game qualification rounds before facing off against established World Series drivers at an August Showdown event this August in Amsterdam.

From there, the World Final happens in December, although the location is yet to be unveiled.

The most significant change for 2023 is to the Nations Cup format. A championship that has always decided the ‘quickest’ country, traditionally it’s a solo competition that informally determines the world’s top Gran Turismo driver.

Meanwhile, the Manufacturers Cup has seen three drivers per squad as a team event. That remains the case this year, but now that Nations Cup will borrow the trio line-up format.

For the Showdown, for example, reining Nations Cup finalists will be paired with up-and-coming drivers, from the open-qualifying, to create a team for each region.

It all kicks off within Gran Turismo 7. Qualifying has begun in-game, with seven online rounds for both competitions until July 1st preceding the in-person events.

Takuma Miyazono, Kylian Drumont and Daniel Solis celebrate winning the 2022 Gran Turismo World Series World Final Manufacturers Cup for Subaru Photo by: Thomas Harrison-Lord

Then comes the Showdown event in Amsterdam across August 11-12 helping to determine the entry list for the World Finals running between December 2-3.

Also present in December will be the final round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup, with qualification also already underway.

Last year, Igor Fraga took the Toyota spoils ahead of Subaru taking the Manufacturer spoils and Spain’s Coque López the Nations Cup.

The World Series is separate from the upcoming Olympic Motor Sport competition, even though that uses Gran Turismo 7, which is a collaboration between developers Polyphony Digital, the IOC and FIA.