Grosjean, Priaulx, Hansen join Virtual Race of Champions

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Iowa
17 Jun
-
17 Jun
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Grosjean, Priaulx, Hansen join Virtual Race of Champions

shares
comments
Grosjean, Priaulx, Hansen join Virtual Race of Champions
Jun 19, 2020, 9:29 AM

Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean, three-time WTCC champion Andy Priaulx and 2019 World RX champion Timmy Hansen have joined the line-up for the Virtual Race of Champions.

The Sunday June 28 event will be the first virtual edition of the Race of Champions, the traditional all-star event that was first held in 1988.

Haas F1's Grosjean is the first current F1 driver to sign up, joining the likes of Mercedes FE driver Stoffel Vandoorne and former WRC and WRX champion Petter Solberg. Grosjean is no stranger to the event, winning the individual competition in 2012 in one of his four appearances.

Read Also:

Three-time World Touring Car champion Priaulx, who recently announced he would step down from full-time driving, joins after nine appearances in the real-life event. Reigning World Rallycross Champion Timmy Hansen is set to make his ROC debut.

Earlier this week ROC also added Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual winners Raffaele Marciello and Louis Deletraz, as well as IMSA iRacing Pro Series Champion Bruno Spengler.

Reigning ROC Mexico champion Benito Guerra and Audi's newly-announced Formula E driver Rene Rast also form part of the Virtual ROC line-up, which is organised in partnership with Motorsport Games and will be streamed live on Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Brooks/Giles score eNASCAR Heat Pro League wins at Iowa

Previous article

Brooks/Giles score eNASCAR Heat Pro League wins at Iowa
Load comments

About this article

Series General , Esports

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

2
MotoGP

Ducati convinced it's Dovizioso's "best choice"

1h
3
IROC

Michigan box score

4
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

1h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes targets car updates for F1 season opener

2h

Latest videos

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - GoFas Gaming 02:00
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - GoFas Gaming

eNHPL Iowa Setup Secrets - Wood Brothers Gaming 02:04
Esports

eNHPL Iowa Setup Secrets - Wood Brothers Gaming

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Pro League - Round 7 02:00:00
Esports

Live: eNASCAR Heat - Pro League - Round 7

Live: Official Gran Turismo Casual Race 2 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Official Gran Turismo Casual Race 2

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Qualifying Interview: Enzo Bonito 00:50
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Qualifying Interview: Enzo Bonito

Latest news

Grosjean, Priaulx, Hansen join Virtual Race of Champions
Esports

Grosjean, Priaulx, Hansen join Virtual Race of Champions

Brooks/Giles score eNASCAR Heat Pro League wins at Iowa
Esports

Brooks/Giles score eNASCAR Heat Pro League wins at Iowa

Albon: "Special" fan connection will transfer to real life
Formula 1

Albon: "Special" fan connection will transfer to real life

eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7

Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid
Esports

Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.