Esports Preview

Hands-on with the MotoGP 22 game: Returning legends shine through

Another year, another iterative official MotoGP game, right? Not quite. With MotoGP 22 just around the corner, we were able to go hands-on with an early preview build and ended up surprised by the new additions.

By:
MotoGP 22 is a licenced racing simulation featuring the real-world venues, teams and riders from this season, including Moto2 and Moto3 seasons. It will be available in April for PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms, plus the Nintendo Switch.

There will be online multiplayer and an in-depth single-player career alongside enhanced tyre physics, the new rider roster and improved face-scan technology for post-race podium celebrations.

Welcome additions, that join MotoGP 21’s implementation of the Long Lap Penalty and Bike Recovery systems. Checkboxes ticked. Design a new cover art and hit publish.

Except, that’s a lot more to it than just that…

 

No matter if it’s a small indie release or a big-budget glossy affair, for a driving or riding game, the most important aspect is how it performs on the track. Handling, braking, setups, rival behaviour and, ultimately, the sensation of being in control.

It’s here that you will notice the biggest difference between last season’s game and developer Milestone’s upcoming release.

One of the more, how shall I say, ‘divisive’ aspects of the past two MotoGP simulators has been how you slow down for a corner. Mid-corner and down the straights, the controls were compliant, but stopping a top-class motorcycle was akin to riding a mechanical bull, blindfolded, after drinking some tequila.

All the motorcycle wanted to do was lift its rear wheel and throw you off into the nearest cat litter repository.

 

Not that it wasn’t possible, but the myriad of techniques required to slow down a Yamaha was more complex than today’s Wordle.

In MotoGP 22, this remains a dark art, but mercifully the ride is significantly more stable. Using the various assists set to ‘default’ due to the limited time available for our test, the learning curve is still steep.

I ran wide, fell and fell some more. If this was in the real world, the Dainese invoice would have been gargantuan. For a moment I thought that I didn’t have the right controller inputs assigned.

I did, but you must now apply the brakes earlier than you are perhaps used to and using the rear brake in the initial stages – a separate button – is a big help. Along a short straight, think of it as 50 per cent under acceleration and 50 per cent under braking.

 

With braking zones longer than a politician’s list of excuses, once you have adjusted – this may take some time – I found it to be more satisfying than the MotoGP 20 and 21 system. Instead of crashing simply by slowing down in a straight line, you now crash by carrying too much speed into the apex. Still frustrating, but at least now authentically so.

The second change to the game’s physics is the introduction of the Ride Hight Device. For those unaccustomed, this is a relatively recent invention in its current form and an evolution of ‘holeshot’ devices used at race starts to reduce wheelies.

At the tap of a button, it lowers the rear ride height. For standing starts, this provides more traction for the rear-wheel-drive machines, and once moving at high speed in a straight line, the lowered centre of gravity and reduced chance of the front wheel lifting helps achieve higher top speeds.

 

You can have this set to be manually activated in MotoGP 22. Simply tapping the requisite button at the appropriate time sees your bike hunker down and your speed increase. Apply it through a quick corner, however, and the handling goes awry, with heavy understeer introduced – as it should be.

There are times when you almost forget you can activate it, only to hit the button, see the bike squat and the speed increase, analogous to a nitro boost only not as powerful. It reminded me of those scenes in Fast & Furious movies when a character in a race decides to push the throttle even harder. It feels so satisfying to operate.

Apply this to the higher AI difficulty levels or online racing and I can picture this adding an additional dimension to the racing – and you thought managing tyre and brake temperatures was enough already.

 

The third main pillar to MotoGP 22’s innovation is the ‘NINE Season 2009’ mode. Awful title aside, you can think of this as a story to play through.

Wait, hold up, before you roll your eyes, this has the ingredients to be good. Honest.

Unlike F1 2021’s Braking Point or GRID Legends’ Driven to Glory, you don’t play through a fictionalised narrative.

Instead, this is a brand-new documentary about the 2009 real-world top-class MotoGP season. Rossi, Pedrosa, Stoner. Let battle commence.

Directed by Mark Neale, who created the venerated MotoGP documentary films Faster and Hitting the Apex, this is a movie. A real, slickly produced, interesting, movie.

It’s just that, at set times, the story passes the action over to you in time-order scenarios. To make this possible, the entire 2009 grid is included.

 

The initial three ‘challenges’ I played were at the first round of the 2009 season. After watching the context, I was thrust into the race as Casey Stoner on his Ducati. Leading, my task was to reach a five-second gap over the fêted Rossi.

Once that was complete, the story continued seamlessly before I was then placed further back in the same race as former-champion Jorge Lorenzo trying to reach the podium.

I feel that your enjoyment will very much depend on finding the right difficulty level and assists to suit you. Winning when the target is only a third can break the emersion, for example. It also would have been nice if the tracks were 2009, not 2022, configurations too.

 

NINE captivated me, and while I only tried the very initial stages – the final game will feature scenes from every 2009 race, creating a hefty additional as opposed to a small ‘bolt on’ – if it reaches its potential, this is far more interesting to me than any of the recent four-wheeled-based story mode attempts.

With this addition to MotoGP 22, plus the recent MotoGP Unlimited behind the scenes documentary series on Amazon Prime, motorcycle racing fans have never had it so good.

This new game mode plus the on-track changes combine to create a palpable sense of anticipation for the next MotoGP game. If that wasn’t enough, local split-screen multiplayer returns for the first time since MotoGP 17 alongside the new-for-2022 Indonesian Mandalika circuit.

 

The split-screen works admirably, in the pre-release not-complete build, provided you can stay upright. The simulation focus of the MotoGP games means that this isn’t going to be the next Mario Kart replacement.

The representation of Mandalika looks to be accurate, which means a flat circuit with perhaps too many sections looking alike. Still, a fresh venue always breathes new life into a championship and thus a related yearly game release.

As it stands, the online gameplay, the all-important career mode or the final computer-controlled rival performance remain under wraps and each of these elements is critical to a game’s success. But for now, once you have adjusted, there’s every chance MotoGP 22 could be the best in the series yet.

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
