eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to NHMS for Round 4

The regular season is split up into three four-race segments and the 'Magic Mile' serves as closing round of Segment 1.

This comes off an event at a very different one-miler circuit known as the 'Monster Mile.' There Justin Brooks (Xbox One) of the JTG Daugherty Throttlers took his second win of the season after fending off Daniel Buttafuoco.

This week at NHMS will showcase the Cup cars once again with Brooks starting from pole position. His 27.968s lap was just 0.023 good enough to beat out Luis Zaiter for the preferred position on the grid.

Buttafuoco will start third, Nick Walker fourth and Matthew Heale fifth.

Xbox Lineup :

1. Justin Brooks – mrTrackbar33 – JTG Daugherty Throttlers

2. Luis Zaiter – CGM x Rose – Chip Ganassi Gaming

3. Daniel Buttafuoco – LuckyDog385 – Germain Gaming

4. Nick Walker – wowTHATSgarbage – Roush Fenway Gaming

5. Matthew Heale – RowdyMatt51 – Gibbs Gaming

6. Jose Ruiz – JOSE 720 – Leavine Family Gaming

7. Sam Morris – Mordog5 – Hendrick Motorsports GC

8. Mitch Diamond – Diamond 20x – RCR eSports

9. Brian Tedeschi – ShellVPower22 – Team Penske eSports

10. Matthew Selby – SHRe Slick 4 – Stewart-Haas eSports

11. Tyler Dohar – JRM Dohar 88 – JR Motorsports

12. Riley Ogle – Lil snaac – GoFas Gaming

13. Diego Alvarado – DiegoxAlv – Petty eSports

14. Slade Gravitt – SladeG84 – Wood Brothers Gaming

On the PS4 side, Kyle Arnold saw redemption after a tough loss at Watkins Glen, taking the checkered flag for Germain Gaming.

And this week Brandyn Gritton (28.104) will lead the field to the green flag beside Joey Stone, 0.072 separating the two drivers on the time sheets.

Nick Jobes will roll of third, Cody Giles fourth and Josh Harbin fifth.

PS4 Lineup :

1. Brandyn Gritton – SHRe_HotRod_14 – Stewart-Haas eSports

2. Joey Stone – Sloppy_Joe_YT – RCR eSports

3. Nick Jobes – NJobes25 – Hendrick Motorsports GC

4. Cody Giles – xX_Fluffy_Xx2 – Wood Brothers Gaming

5. Josh Harbin – ThAbEaR_95 – Leavine Family Gaming

6. Kyle Arnold – RED4424 – Germain Gaming

7. Brandon Hanna – cheezuh – Roush Fenway Gaming

8. Joe Gornick – JRM Gornick 7 – JR Motorsports

9. Josh Parker – TheBolt_Parker18 – Gibbs Gaming

10. Maxwell Castro – MaxBoost27 – Chip Ganassi Gaming

11. Corey Rothgeb – Wurth_2 – Team Penske eSports

12. Mike Braas – MikeRPM44 – Petty eSports

13. Jason Mitchell – GoFasJason32 – GoFas Gaming

14. TJ McGowan – Bags475 – JTG Daugherty Throttlers

The race will go green at 8 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. It can also be viewed at NASCARHeat.com/Live, Facebook.com/NASCARHeat or Twitch.tv/704nascarheat