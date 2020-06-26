Herta completes Virtual Race of Champions grid

Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Iowa
17 Jun
-
17 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT: Kyalami
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
Herta completes Virtual Race of Champions grid

Herta completes Virtual Race of Champions grid
By:
, Journalist
Jun 26, 2020, 2:03 PM

IndyCar race winner Colton Herta will compete in the inaugural Virtual Race of Champions this weekend amongst a star-studded entry list.

16 real-world drivers will battle it out on Assetto Corsa in the virtual event this Sunday, which will mirror the real Race of Champions and be run in partnership with Motorsport Games.

Breakout IndyCar star Herta will compete against the likes of Haas Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, Mercedes Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne and 2003 World Rally champion Petter Solberg.

They will compete across virtual versions of Race of Champions circuits from throughout the event’s history.

The 16 drivers have been divided into four-driver groups, with the first group featuring FE Race at Home Challenge champion Vandoorne, 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual winners Louis Deletraz and Raffaele Marciello as well as IMSA iRacing champion Bruno Spengler.

Haas F1 reserve Deletraz will be going in search of his third sim racing title in as many weeks after he clinched the SRO GT Esports title at the virtual Kyalami circuit last weekend.

The second group consists of current Formula E championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa, 2019 W Series runner-up Beitske Visser, two-time NASCAR Mexico champion Ruben Garcia Jr and 20-year-old Herta.  

Group three is headlined by Solberg, who will compete against double World RX champion Johan Kristoffersson, three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx and sportscar ace Filipe Albuquerque, who stunned WRC legend Sebastien Loeb to win the 2010 edition of the ROC.

The fourth and final group features F1 star Grosjean, reigning World RX champion Timmy Hansen, two-time DTM champion and Formula E-bound Rene Rast and 2019 ROC winner Benito Guerra.

As well as competing in the individual event, many of those drivers will also compete in the Virtual ROC Nations Cup, with World RX champions Hansen and Kristoffersson teaming up to represent Sweden in group A.

They will compete against Portuguese duo Da Costa and Albuquerque as well as Mexico’s Guerra and Garcia Jr.

Solberg will compete in group B with his son Oliver to represent Norway, while Priaulx and his son Seb will lead Britain’s effort. The final team in the second group is yet to be confirmed.

Four sim racers will battle it out in a separate eROC World Final contest, which features the previous two winners of the eROC event – Ferrari Esports star Enzo Bonito and Veloce’s James Baldwin.

They will compete against sim racers Nills Naujoks and Arthur Kammerer, who were the fastest two drivers in the open-qualification event.

Full coverage of the event will begin at 6pm BST on Sunday on Motorsport.tv.

Virtual Race of Champions poster

Virtual Race of Champions poster

Photo by: Motorsport.com

