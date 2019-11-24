Hizal wins Gran Turismo Nations Cup for Germany

The German, who had gone into the event as the clear favourite following the shock early exit of main rival Igor Fraga was barely troubled over the course of the evening. He delivered lights-to-flag victories at Monza and Spa-Francorchamps, and only briefly lost the lead in the Circuit de la Sarthe event when Japanese Takuma Miyazono got past him at the first corner before being retaken down the Mulsanne Straight.

Hizail’s three victories gave him a comfortable 12-point advantage over Miyazono heading into the double points grand final at Interlagos, meaning he did not need to win to take the crown. However, after electing to start on the soft tyres, Hizal set about building a big cushion in the Red Bull X2019 over the pursuing cars in the first stint and was unchallenged throughout the 22-lap race to secure the world title.

Behind Hizal, Australian Cody Nikola Latkovski pulled off a late race charge on soft tyres to take second place which was enough to move him up to second in the overall standings.

Miyazono, whose hopes of beating Hizal were effectively dashed at La Sarthe when he received a four-second penalty for an incident that dropped him down the order, took third in the overall standings after finishing fifth at Interlagos.