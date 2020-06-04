Hoggard takes BRDC Esports title after dominant Suzuka win

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Hoggard takes BRDC Esports title after dominant Suzuka win

shares
comments
By:
, Journalist
Jun 4, 2020, 7:45 PM

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner Johnathan Hoggard dominated the penultimate round of the BRDC Esports Championship to seal the title with a round to spare.

The fourth round of the BRDC’s iRacing series, which raises money for the National Health Service, took place at the virtual Suzuka circuit and featured 35 drivers including members of the BRDC’s SuperStars and Rising Stars programmes.

Hoggard held a slender one-point advantage in the championship over Formula E star Oliver Rowland, after Hoggard won two of the three opening races.

Hoggard qualified in third place at Suzuka as 2017 BTCC champion Ash Sutton took his second pole position of the season.Sutton held the race lead when the lights went out, but he half-spun his virtual Formula 3 car on the exit of the opening two sweeping corners and triggered a multi-car collision.  

The majority of the 35-car field was caught up in the incident, with multiple cars sent spinning and a few cars were left upside down. Among those involved in the incident trigged by Sutton’s spin was championship protagonist Rowland, while British GT Championship racer Sandy Mitchell survived the chaos to lead ahead of Hoggard.

However, Mitchell spun his car just a couple of corners later and Hoggard assumed the race lead.

Hoggard was able to hold that race lead until the end of the 25-minute race, with British GT4 Championship driver Jordan Albert taking his second successive podium in second place, 2.491 seconds behind the dominant race winner Hoggard.  

Nissan e.dams' Rowland charged from the back of the field but could only recover to 12th place, meaning Hoggard seals the title with one race still remaining.

BRDC Rising Star Albert was able to fend off a late-race challenge from series debutant and McLaren GT driver Charlie Fagg, who took third place on his debut. Mitchell recovered from his opening lap spin to take his best finish of the season in fourth place ahead of Audi’s new DTM recruit Ed Jones.

European Le Mans Series ace Will Stevens took sixth late in the race from another McLaren GT driver Ben Barnicoat.

Barnicoat was forced to settle for seventh ahead of 2018 BRDC Young Driver of the Year award winner Tom Gamble. Toby Sowery, who was set to compete in his second Indy Lights season in 2020 before its cancellation earlier this week, took ninth place ahead of Formula E driver Oliver Turvey.

The final round of the BRDC Esports Championship will take place next Thursday evening at 7pm BST and will be available to watch on Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Files, Webster triumph in ARG Bathurst thriller

Previous article

Files, Webster triumph in ARG Bathurst thriller
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA further clamps down on F1 engine tricks

3h
2
Supercars

Supercars nearing new Fox Sports deal

3
Le Mans

Glickenhaus to field two hypercars in 2021 WEC season

2h

Latest videos

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - JR Motorsports 01:38
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - JR Motorsports

Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:00
Esports

Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

Live: EBaTCC - Round 3 00:00
Esports

Live: EBaTCC - Round 3

Live: Race at Home Challenge - Grand Final 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Race at Home Challenge - Grand Final

Live: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7

Latest news

Hoggard takes BRDC Esports title after dominant Suzuka win
eSpt

Hoggard takes BRDC Esports title after dominant Suzuka win

Files, Webster triumph in ARG Bathurst thriller
eSpt

Files, Webster triumph in ARG Bathurst thriller

Perez and Gasly to debut in Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1
eSpt

Perez and Gasly to debut in Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1

Full ARG eSport Cup Bathurst enduro entry list
eSpt

Full ARG eSport Cup Bathurst enduro entry list

Best of the banter – Supercars goes NASCAR
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars goes NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.