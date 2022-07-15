Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Generations’ hybrid system previewed
Esports News

How haptic technology strengthens the ties between sim racing and motorsport

Having recently tried D-BOX’s upcoming G5 haptic feedback and motion system for sim racing, we’re more convinced than ever that the worlds of sim racing and motorsport are merging.

By:
, Content Creator, Traxion.GG
How haptic technology strengthens the ties between sim racing and motorsport

In sim racing, drivers constantly strive for the ultimate in immersion. Using technology to mimic the sensations a driver may experience in the real world is a significant element, and various forms of technology have been continuously developed over the years in the pursuit of realism.

Virtual reality, wind generation, direct drive wheel bases and hydraulic pedals. All of these elements are designed with one main purpose – to make sim racing as close to motorsport as possible.

 

It’s also fair to say that in many cases, the level of immersion correlates with a driver’s level of enjoyment. Sure, not everyone has the ability to muscle a Formula 1 car around the streets of Baku without hitting the barriers, but even if the cars themselves have to be somewhat accessible, most will still enjoy the realistic physical sensations delivered from their chosen hardware.   

One of the biggest differences between virtual and reality is movement. Even if you are driving at 230mph down the Mulsanne Straight in a game, you remain stationary. That is, if you aren’t using a motion simulator.

Motion rigs come in all shapes and sizes, and in a similar vein to car development, different companies are constantly trying to develop unique methods to optimise the experience.

A popular choice involves the use of haptic technology through motors and actuators.
In simple terms, haptic technology in a sim racing context uses a combination of movement, vibration and texture to give the user realistic physical sensations in a virtual setting. 

 

A leader in this segment is the Canadian company D-BOX, which specialises in the implementation of haptic technology in a variety of forms, ranging from theme park attractions and cinema chairs to home entertainment systems and of course, sim racing cockpits.

It currently produces a Gen 3 motion system, and I was able to try that back-to-back with an early concept version of a Gen 5 system. Both set-ups use the same four-point actuator design (one on each corner), and although both deliver a similar experience in practice, the latest creation is more refined and compact in its design. In both instances, the aim is to help add a sensory overload when racing in a virtual environment.

First up, I put the G3 system through its paces tackling one of Greece’s most demanding stages on DiRT Rally 2.0 in a Subaru Impreza rally car.

I have experienced motion platforms before, but this one felt specifically refined and sorted straight out of the box. Every specific feature in-game such as water splashes, rocky sections, jumps and elevation changes gave me a unique sensation.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the high fidelity of the D-BOX system. It speaks directly to the game’s software and creates a bespoke combination of feedback for each individual ‘event’.

 

For example, a rumble strip will create a certain level of vibration, an elevation change will create a certain type of movement. There are over 65,000 possible combinations of feedback, and this level of detail really shone through.

The rocky sections of the stage felt particularly bumpy, the big jumps gave me that moment of calm, before a heavy double compression on landing. I was genuinely surprised by the fidelity; no two sections of the stage felt the same. Although this was an intense experience, it was nowhere near overwhelming, so enjoyment levels were high throughout.  

“To feel the car sliding around the corners really makes the brain go back into the environment that it’s in during a rally, so you just feel like you haven’t left the car,” explained rally driver Louise Cook, who was on hand to show me the ropes.

While she is focused on a career in the World Rally Championship and is currently in the process of putting a deal together for the upcoming Rally Finland, Cook also creates sim rally video content for her YouTube channel some of which have amassed over nine million views.

 

“Using the haptic technology really does replicate all the intense rally sensations that a driver relies upon. My favourite part of rallying is the jumps, so the fact that you can recreate that [with this system] is a big help.” 

Next up it was time to try the latest G5 system with circuit simulator Assetto Corsa. The element that really stood out to me here was the bumps on the road and the lateral movements through the corners.

On the longer straights, such as the Nürburgring Nordschleife’s Döttinger Höhe, each bump began to feel more pronounced as I gained speed, helping communicate the sensation of speed.

As I stood on the brakes for the corners, the tightly fastened seatbelts worked with the movement of the chair to deliver that distinct feeling of stopping power. Lockups were communicated through texture and vibration, understeer and oversteer through movement. It wasn’t as visceral as the rallying experience, but that’s how it should be.

 

Of course, there were still elements that I feel could be improved upon. Additional belt tensioning and movement would add more to the realism under braking, some extra subtle vibrations at high speed through the base of the seat and indeed the pedals would have a similar effect.

I feel that if you were to combine this high-fidelity haptic-based motion with extras such as wind generation and some form of more realistic sound simulation, you would be well on your way to optimising the potential of sim racing technology to its maximum.

As this develops, so does the synergy between digital and analogue motorsport. Haptic technology doesn’t single-handedly create perfect sim racing immersion. It does, however, make a noticeable step forward towards the sensations of real-world driving.

Not only did I feel more connected than ever before to the virtual car underneath me, but I also had a blast using it. After all, sim racing needs to be fun too.

 

While I do not see this technology appearing in most living rooms for some time now, given the general cost and complexity, I can certainly see it being a fantastic option for driver training sessions, experience centres – it will be used for officially licenced F1 locations soon – and those without budget restrictions looking to create the most immersive experience available.

On a macro level, I don’t think sim racing can ever give us complete realism, both physically and mentally. It will never fully convey the intense g-forces, nor be able to safely recreate the very real sensation of fear, but it does provide you with a practical and accessible alternative to driving a racing car.

Developments such as haptic technology bring us ever closer to reality in the areas where it is truly possible to get near, and we are now at the point where the ties are strong enough that one can directly impact the other.

shares
comments
WRC Generations’ hybrid system previewed
Previous article

WRC Generations’ hybrid system previewed

Latest news

How haptic technology strengthens the ties between sim racing and motorsport
Esports Esports

How haptic technology strengthens the ties between sim racing and motorsport

Having recently tried D-BOX’s upcoming G5 haptic feedback and motion system for sim racing, we’re more convinced than ever that the worlds of sim racing and motorsport are merging.

WRC Generations’ hybrid system previewed
Esports Esports

WRC Generations’ hybrid system previewed

The latest gameplay footage for the upcoming official World Rally Championship game, WRC Generations, has revealed all three Rally1 cars in action for the first time and insight into how the car’s hybrid system will be handled.

Formula Pro Series: Csincsik takes R8G Esports’ first victory
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Csincsik takes R8G Esports’ first victory

Marcell Csincsik has won his, and Romain Grosjean’s esports team’s, first-ever Formula Pro Series race at a virtual Donington Park.

Romain Grosjean’s team ACER VERO R8G victorious in French eX Prix
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Romain Grosjean’s team ACER VERO R8G victorious in French eX Prix

The second season of the World eX Championship is increasingly becoming a duel between Lasse Sørensen and Jiri Toman – and thus also a duel between two very well-known team owners from the real-world: Tom Kristensen and Romain Grosjean.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.