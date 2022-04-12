Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Lamborghini launches first esports team Next / Högfeldt in front after penultimate ADAC GT Masters Esports round
Esports News

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career

After talking with sim racing content creator Jimmy Broadbent at a pre-season Praga Cup test, it’s clear that there’s far more to his motorsport activities than initially meets the eye. He's living the dream for the whole virtual racing community.

By:
How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career

It’s a cold winter’s morning in Northamptonshire, somewhere near Towcester – a place that non-locals routinely mispronounce.

I’ve driven over the now-defunct Farm Straight, Bridge and Priory corners and parked up behind the Woodcote-abutting pitlane area. It’s here where Praga is shaking down a field of fresh R1 race cars.

The diminutive carbon-chassis, high-downforce buzz boxes aggressively spit their way down the Wellington Straight – the cracks and bangs generated from their 365bhp engines reverberating against the British Racing Drivers Club building’s exterior.

Young Scottish driver Gordie Mutch is testing a new Czech Republic-produced racer that looks like a boil-washed LMP3 machine.

Meanwhile, his teammate is sipping on an orange juice inside the welcoming team hospitality tent. They aren’t laid back on a couch with a pair of Aviators on their head, surrounded by glitz and glamour, however – despite the former ‘Stig’, Ben Collins briefly wandering by.

Jimmy Broadbent signs with Praga, alongside Romain Grosjean

Jimmy Broadbent signs with Praga, alongside Romain Grosjean

Photo by: Praga

Instead, they are sat at a high table talking to me about their hopes for the year ahead with infectious nervous energy.

This is Jimmy Broadbent, YouTube sim racing content creator, internet superstar and now a racing driver. With sponsors. Partners. Managers. And goals. It’s all got a bit serious.

Sharing a car with Gordie, Broadbent forms Fanatec Praga Team 87 and competes in the new-for-2022 one-make Praga Cup.

“We’ve been chatting for a while trying to find a way to work together,” explains the YouTuber turned race car driver with nearly 800,000 subscribers at the time of writing.

“[Fanatec is] the world’s biggest sim racing hardware company. I’ve been around for a few years in sim racing myself, so it’s amazing that they are our main sponsor this year. They really enjoyed seeing the series from last year and our progress. Having the sim racing equipment at home as well helps with the preparation for here.”

Following two race wins at the end of last year in the Britcar endurance series, Praga has broken away and formed its own championship. The field of identical cars also includes reigning Britcar champions Tim Gray Motorsport and venerated youth-development squad Arden Motorsport.

Jimmy Broadbent and Gordie Mutch compete in the Praga Cup

Jimmy Broadbent and Gordie Mutch compete in the Praga Cup

Photo by: Fanatec

“I mean, it would be nice to aim for a championship,” explains the erstwhile shed dweller, known for previously creating content inside an outbuilding within his mum’s garden.

“This is primarily a Pro-Am series. I’ve got Gordie alongside me. He’s been an amazing coach last year; he was why I found any speed at all.

“He’s alongside me at every round coaching me every time. My goal is to be somewhere near him and if I can do that, then we’ve got a really strong pairing.

“But I’ve got a lot of work to do [to reach that level].”

After mixed conditions threw a spanner in the works at the opening round in March, the duo has since fought back with a podium at Oulton Park and currently sit second in the championship. Game on.

 

 

“Last year, we ended up in a spot where he was the fastest Pro and I was the fastest Am. If we can do that again, that’s amazing, but it’s not as easy as just jumping in the car and doing that.”

Things have come a long way from Broadbent’s early career. Starting out with no-comment YouTube videos about virtual car racing – the first video I came across was one about online touring car racing, followed by impressions of the Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo game – the progression is stark since his first upload in 2012.

His style has evolved into more personable appearances and livestreams. Over the years, as his channel grew, some real-world on-track experiences such as a driving course at TT Circuit Assen and a Radical training day around Brands Hatch appeared.

10 years and a loyal following later, he’s now in his second full season of professional motorsport – following Club100 karting outings in 2019 – something originally spurred on by racing game content creation.

If keeping such a large and passionate audience entertained wasn’t enough pressure already, he now has the eyes of the virtual world watching to see if a sim racer can indeed make a successful transition into motorsport.

 

 

“I think naysayers of sim racing are those who visit a trade show or event and try a setup that’s been designed to be all crazy and mad. Obviously, that’s nowhere near realistic.

“I think if you have a properly set up sim racing cockpit and you spend a couple of hours on it, you will immediately see the link [to the real-world] and the benefit of testing in a virtual space. We even use MoTeC when we practice at home.

“Braking traces and the curvature of how we’re getting on the throttle. It’s all analysed on the sim and we do exactly the same here [at Silverstone]. That is a directly transferable skill.”

He is uniquely positioned to explain what it’s like to switch from extensive simulator use, for well over a decade, and then move into a competitive motorsport championship – highlighting what is similar, and what isn’t.

“I would say that in a competitive racing esport race, your mind works even harder than it does in one of these. In a lot of cases, esport drivers are their own engineers, and they’re changing setups and strategies on the fly. That’s more mentally taxing.

“But of course, that’s then offset in the real car by the fact your body is getting beaten up as well.

“I think there’s definitely a comparison, if you have a strong mind, and this is something that I think actually helped me. When I got in the car for the first time, I already knew the racecraft tricks and where to place the car. I think a sim racer can jump in at a higher level than someone who has never raced before.”

Mark Harrison, Gordie Mutch and Jimmy Broadbent, winning in Britcar, Donington Park, 2021

Mark Harrison, Gordie Mutch and Jimmy Broadbent, winning in Britcar, Donington Park, 2021

Photo by: Praga

Broadbent’s on-track exploits aren’t just the pin-up of the sim racing community either. For Praga, the partnership has an unexpected benefit, too.

“In America, it’s really exciting that people know who we are,” explained Praga Managing Director Mark Harrison.

“We turned up for the Miami Concours event and the person at the gate saw the Praga logo on our clothing and said ‘Jimmy Broadbent!’

“It’s amazing to go somewhere on the other side of the world and see the impact that it’s having.”

It’s clear that taking someone from the virtual world and placing them in motorsport can deliver both strong racing results and reach a wider audience outside of traditional motorsport media, potentially engaging with a more youthful following.

The sim racing and esports fanbase is watching with bated breath, as the genre’s most recognisable face makes a career by not just entertaining fans but earning silverware too. If anyone can successfully bridge the gap between racing at home and racing around the world, it’s Jimmy Broadbent.

shares
comments
Lamborghini launches first esports team
Previous article

Lamborghini launches first esports team
Next article

Högfeldt in front after penultimate ADAC GT Masters Esports round

Högfeldt in front after penultimate ADAC GT Masters Esports round
Load comments
More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Attila Diner wins NGK Spark Plug Esport Cup title
Esports

Attila Diner wins NGK Spark Plug Esport Cup title

Lamborghini launches first esports team
Esports

Lamborghini launches first esports team

GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series
Esports

GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series

Latest news

Attila Diner wins NGK Spark Plug Esport Cup title
Esports Esports

Attila Diner wins NGK Spark Plug Esport Cup title

Högfeldt in front after penultimate ADAC GT Masters Esports round
Esports Esports

Högfeldt in front after penultimate ADAC GT Masters Esports round

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career
Esports Esports

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career

Lamborghini launches first esports team
Esports Esports

Lamborghini launches first esports team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.