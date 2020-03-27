Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson joins IndyCar Esports race line-up

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson joins IndyCar Esports race line-up
By:
Mar 27, 2020, 4:41 PM

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has joined the ranks of IndyCar stars and other pro drivers for tomorrow’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

Johnson, who will retire from full-time NASCAR driving at the end of this season, and had been due to test an Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park next month, will pilot a #48 Jimmie Johnson Racing entry.

The race, it has been confirmed, will be held on the Watkins Glen International track, after the public voted for the New York state track over the other finalist, Michigan International Speedway.

Johnson has never won at Watkins Glen in real life, but is adept at road courses, having won the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma, and twice finished runner-up in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. He has 83 total Cup wins to his credit.

Jack Harvey and the Meyer Shank Racing team have now disappeared from the entrylist since yesterday, when Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin and former Formula 1 driver Scott Speed were confirmed, the former in a Team Penske entyr and the latter replacing Marco Andretti in an Andretti Herta entry.

The starting lineup will be set in a 10-minute qualifying session prior to the event, but all drivers will run the same car setups, and the race will last approximately 90 minutes. It will be streamed through IndyCar.com and IndyCar’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.

This Saturday’s Esports event will be followed on a weekly basis by five more virtual IndyCar races. Barber Motorsports Park (April 4), “Driver’s Choice” track (April 11), “Random Draw” track (April 18), Circuit of The Americas (April 25) and a non-INDYCAR “Dream” track (May 2).

There will be no overall champion but IndyCar will make a donation to one of its partner charities.

Next article
Bowyer: eSports "built and formed for this very moment"

Previous article

Bowyer: eSports "built and formed for this very moment"
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , Gaming
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Gaming Next session

eNASCAR Pro Invitational

22 Mar - 22 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Briatore warned Alonso that Hamilton was in Dennis' "pocket"

Latest videos

Le Mans Esports Series – Pro Teams Round 4 00:00
Gaming
54m

Le Mans Esports Series – Pro Teams Round 4

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 3 00:00
Gaming

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 3

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 2 00:00
Gaming

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 2

Monza - Charity Challenge 00:00
Gaming

Monza - Charity Challenge

#NotTheBahGP: Highlights 01:55
Gaming

#NotTheBahGP: Highlights

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson joins IndyCar Esports race line-up
eSpt

Jimmie Johnson joins IndyCar Esports race line-up

Bowyer: eSports "built and formed for this very moment"
NAS

Bowyer: eSports "built and formed for this very moment"

Marquez: MotoGP “has responsibility” to keep people at home
MGP

Marquez: MotoGP “has responsibility” to keep people at home

Johnsons unveil 'Tru Blu' eSport Cup entry
eSpt

Johnsons unveil 'Tru Blu' eSport Cup entry

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race
Indy

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.