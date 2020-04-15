Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend

shares
comments
Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 11:58 PM

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will make his virtual IndyCar Series debut this weekend.

Busch announced on his Twitter feed Wednesday that he would be competing in Saturday’s IndyCar Series Challenge race at the virtual Twin Ring Motegi oval track in Japan (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network).

Busch, 34, will compete in the No. 51 Rowdy Energy Dallara.

 

Busch will be doing virtual double duty this weekend, also competing in Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race from Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

NASCAR stars Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have both participated in the virtual IndyCar racing events this season.

Next article
Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers

Previous article

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Jim Utter

Esports Next session

Supercars Eseries: Round 2

15 Apr - 15 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren agrees FIA inspection on Mercedes engine switch

2
Supercars

Surprise reunion for Whincup and Bathurst-winning Holden

3
Supercars

Crompton to make V8 comeback

4
Esports

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

5
Formula 1

Racing life before F1: Valtteri Bottas

Latest videos

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Gisbergen and Verstappen battle 00:48
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Gisbergen and Verstappen battle

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational

Round 3 - Mount Panorama 00:00
Esports

Round 3 - Mount Panorama

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona 00:00
Esports

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona

Latest news

Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend
eSpt

Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers
eSpt

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack
eSpt

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

Van Gisbergen leads Verstappen in Barcelona
eSpt

Van Gisbergen leads Verstappen in Barcelona

De Pasquale, Waters win Silverstone races
eSpt

De Pasquale, Waters win Silverstone races

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.