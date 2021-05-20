Utilising the ever-popular simulation, Assetto Corsa Competizione, the championship will run across 10 events, with open qualifiers before each round running Monday to Friday. From there, the 40 quickest players progress into a series of closed qualification events on Saturday. Once the top 40 has been whittled down to just 20, that’s the grid for Sunday’s racing.

This year, there will be a mixture of ‘Grand Prix’ length races, plus three ‘Endurance’ events – no doubt making the most of Assetto Corsa Competizione’s extensive fuel, tyre and pit stop strategy options. The championship also utilises a regional ranking system this year, with three tournaments across Europe, America and Asia.

The Real Race 2020 was won by Germany’s Nils Naujoks, ahead of Matthias Egger and Jordan Sherratt, after a thrilling final round held at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

The series will once again utilise the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO with new race liveries – 12 variants in total – styled by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, its in-house design department, and highlighting event partner Kaspersky.

“The Real Race is a six months-long event that allows players to live the thrill of true competition through the preparation and participation in races against some of the best sim racers in the world,” explained Lamborghini Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Federico Foschini.

“We’re proud to host this competition and to offer The Real Race’s winner the opportunity to live a real-life immersive experience in the world of Lamborghini and be provided with the prospect of a career in eSports.”

Lamborghini has recently been exploring the world of racing video games to a greater extent, with recent Rocket League and Asphalt 9: Legends initiatives sitting alongside The Real Race.

Registrations open today, Thursday 20th May at 10 am CEST via the Lamborghini website and each race will be broadcast live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel. Below is the full event schedule for 2021.

20th May – Registrations open

5th-13th June – Monza, Grand Prix

5th-11th July – Laguna Seca, Grand Prix

19th-25th July – Suzuka, Endurance

2nd – 8th August – Kyalami, Grand Prix

23rd-29th August – Zandvoort, Grand Prix

13th-19th September – Nürburgring, Endurance

27th September-3rd October – Silverstone, Grand Prix

8th-14th November – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Endurance

22nd-28th November – Misano Adriatico, Grand Prix