Lamborghini’s Real Race Esports competition returns for 2023
The fourth season of the manufacturer-backed championship will see a LAN-based final European round at the Nürburgring.
Lamborghini The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports, which is its full title, will once again use the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform on PC paired with the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 car.
There will be three regions – EU, NALA and APAC – for drivers to compete from, with ‘hot-stint’ qualifying opening within the game from 5th June 2023.
For those in Europe, there will be hot-stint qualifying for each of four online races with a 24-driver grid. In NALA and APAC, there is a single hot-stint session followed by one regional final for each.
The European regional final will be held in person at the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup Nürburgring round on 30th July. 16 drivers from the online qualifiers will be present, plus an additional three wildcards (those who visit real-world GT World Channelge rounds also have the chance to make it) and three from the Lamborghini Abu Dhabi & Dubai Dealer Network.
It will be inside the same Fanatec Arena that the Fanatec GT Pro Series and SRO SIM Pro utilise.
The winner will become part of the works Automobili Lamborghini Esports Team for the 2024 season. The NALA and APAC regions finals will be held online on 2nd and 6th September respectively and the victors will take part for Lamborghini in regional events.
Last season, Renan Negrini, Niklas Houben and Lukas Birss were the victors in each region. The key qualification and race dates are listed below.
Lamborghini The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports 2023 calendar
EU Hotstint Qualification
Circuit Paul Ricard
Start 5th June at 11:00 CEST / End 12th June at 10:00 CEST
Monza Grand Prix Circuit
Start 12th June at 11:00 CEST / End 19th June at 10:00 CEST
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Start 19th June at 11:00 CEST / End 26th June at 10:00 CEST
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
26th 26th June at 11:00 CEST / End 3rd July at 10:00 CEST
EU Qualification Races
Race 1 - Paul Ricard – 15th June at 19:30 CEST
Race 2 - Monza – 22nd June at 19:30 CEST
Race 3 - Barcelona – 29th June at 19:30 CEST
Race 4 - Spa – 6th July at 19:30 CEST
NALA Hotstint Qualifying
Indianapolis
Start 14th August at 10:00 CEST / End 28th August at 10:00 CEST
APAC Hotstint Qualifying
Suzuka
Start 17th August at 10:00 CEST / End 31st August at 10:00 CEST
EU Regional Final (on-site)
30th July 2023
Race 1 – Nürburgring Grand Prix Circuit
Race 2 – Nürburgring Grand Prix Circuit
NALA Regional Final (online)
2nd September 2023
Race 1 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Course
Race 2 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Course
APAC Regional Final (online)
6th September 2023
Race 1 – Suzuka Circuit
Race 2 – Suzuka Circuit
Latest news
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade
First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar
First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar
Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger
Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci “Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize
How seriously should Esports be taken?
How seriously should Esports be taken? How seriously should Esports be taken?
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.