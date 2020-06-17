Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid

Last weekend Mercedes GT ace Marciello and Haas F1 reserve driver Deletraz were victorious in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, sharing a Rebellion Williams Esports entry with sim racers Nikodem Wisniewski and Kuba Brzezinski.

Former DTM champion and BMW works driver Bruno Spengler was crowned IMSA’s iRacing Pro Series champion.

On Sunday June 28, the trio will compete in the first-ever virtual edition of the Race of Champions, which will follow a similar format to the real event and feature virtual tracks like Gran Canaria and Wembley Stadium.

Marciello, Deletraz and Spengler join an entry list including Stoffel Vandoorne, Petter Solberg, Rene Rast and reigning ROC champion Benito Guerra.

All sim racers around the world also have the opportunity to sign up for the eROC qualifier of the event. The fastest drivers will go through to a race-off against eROC champions James Baldwin and Enzo Bonito for a place in the actual event.

Like the Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual, the virtual Race of Champions is also organised in partnership with Motorsport Games and will be streamed on Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.