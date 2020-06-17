Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid

shares
comments
Le Mans 24 Virtual winners join Virtual Race of Champions grid
Jun 17, 2020, 3:33 PM

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual winners Raffaele Marciello, Louis Deletraz and IMSA iRacing Pro Series champion Bruno Spengler have joined the grid for the Virtual Race of Champions.

Last weekend Mercedes GT ace Marciello and Haas F1 reserve driver Deletraz were victorious in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, sharing a Rebellion Williams Esports entry with sim racers Nikodem Wisniewski and Kuba Brzezinski.

Former DTM champion and BMW works driver Bruno Spengler was crowned IMSA’s iRacing Pro Series champion.

On Sunday June 28, the trio will compete in the first-ever virtual edition of the Race of Champions, which will follow a similar format to the real event and feature virtual tracks like Gran Canaria and Wembley Stadium.

Marciello, Deletraz and Spengler join an entry list including Stoffel Vandoorne, Petter Solberg, Rene Rast and reigning ROC champion Benito Guerra.

All sim racers around the world also have the opportunity to sign up for the eROC qualifier of the event. The fastest drivers will go through to a race-off against eROC champions James Baldwin and Enzo Bonito for a place in the actual event.

Like the Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual, the virtual Race of Champions is also organised in partnership with Motorsport Games and will be streamed on Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Next article
rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues

Previous article

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports

