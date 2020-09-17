Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Esports / Livefeed

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 1990s & 2000s cars

shares
comments

Watch the livestream of the Le Mans Esports Series Super Final’s third segment, featuring epic cars from the 1990s & 2000s cars from Aston Martin, BMW, Nissan, Peugeot and Porsche.

The Le Mans Esports Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.

Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.

The 2020 Le Mans Esports Series Super Final follows the incredible success of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in June and last year’s final, which was won by Veloce Esports just hours before the real race took to the grid.

Teams from around the world will compete on Forza Motorsport 7, on the Xbox One family of devices, in the 2020 final. They will take place over four nights that reflect the history of the iconic endurance race. Each night will feature four hours of exhilarating racing with two one-hour sprint races and a two-hour endurance race.

The two teams with the lowest points, in both the Pro and Pro-Am categories, at the end of every night will be eliminated until we go into the Super Final on Friday 18th September where the top three teams will fight it out for the title.

Today’s schedule is:

Segment 3 – 1990s & 2000s

Race

Length 

Track

Pro Car

Pro-Am Car

1

1 hour

COTA

1993 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 Evo 1C

1994 Nissan #75 Cunningham 300ZX

2

1 hour

Le Mans (Modern)

2008 Porsche #7 Penske Racing RS Spyder Evo

2006 Aston Martin #007 Aston Martin Racing DBR9

3

2 hours

Sebring

2009 Peugeot #9 Peugeot Sport Total 908

2009 BMW #92 Rahal Letterman Racing M3 GT2

 

2020 Supercars Pro Eseries announced

Previous article

2020 Supercars Pro Eseries announced
