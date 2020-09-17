Top events
Previous
Esports / Race report

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 3: Red Bull dominates

shares
comments
Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 3: Red Bull dominates
By:

The third segment of the Le Mans Esports Super Finals was a thrilling one as the remaining competitors did battle with 1990s and 2000s era sportscars on Forza Motorsport 7.

The Le Mans Esports Series Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.

Race 1 - COTA

The LMES Super Finals headed stateside for the first race of Segment 3, taking the Pro (1993 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 Evo 1C) and Pro-Am (1994 Nissan #75 Cunningham 300ZX) drivers to the Circuit of the Americas.

Each team had two cars on the grid, encouraging some interesting strategies as the teammates worked together to ensure maximum points. Lazarus Racing started out front, but both cars lost out to Red Bull Racing Esports in the first corner. That would prove costly as Robin Betka went on to claim his third win in as many days for Red Bull.

 

Williams Esports and the second Red Bull entry rounded out the podium, giving Red Bull preferred grid position for the next sprint race.

The battle on the Pro-Am side was thrilling as the LM Squad challenged the Hotlappers on the final lap, but to no avail. The Hotlappers team also finished third, putting their cars on the front row for Race 2.

Read Also:

Race 2 - Le Mans 

The second sprint race returned the Finals to Le Mans, this time with the Modern layout in a 17-lap event. Pro teams were driving the 2008 Porsche #7 Penske Racing RS Spyder Evo while the Pro-Am teams were driving the 2006 Aston Martin #007 Aston Martin Racing DBR9.

The Red Bull drivers were much better organized than Lazarus were at COTA and controlled the start with ease. They would win yet again, however, the second Red Bull car had an issue and found themselves all the way the bottom of the finishing order. 

 

Lazarus Racing and Williams Esports filled out the rest of the podium. 

Veloce Esports and Total Performance Racing have a tall mountain to climb in the final race of the day if either want to have a shot of advancing into the final segment.

The LM Squad took victory in Pro-Am ahead of the two Hotlappers entries. Both teams seem set to advance, but the Hairpin Heroes find themselves in a far more precarious position, just six points ahead of the Tertre Rouge Rangers. The Le Mans Legends sit at the very bottom of the points table.

Race 3 - Sebring

The elimination race was held at Sebring for a 70-lap, two-hour endurance event, which featured some trying weather conditions that caught out several teams.

Headlights were on at the race start as rain soaked the racing surface. Pro teams were driving the 2009 Peugeot #9 Peugeot Sport Total 908 while the Pro-Am teams were driving the 2006 2009 BMW #92 Rahal Letterman Racing M3 GT2.

It was Red Bull victorious once again, sweeping all three races Thursday in a dominant showing. They also placed third with Lazarus splitting the two entries. Both teams will advance into Segment 4 with ease.

 

Despite an eventful race for all the wrong reasons and finishing a disappointing seventh and eighth, Williams were able to hang on to the final transfer spot at 70 points. Veloce Esports missed out by 16 points with Total Performance scoring just 11 points. Both are now eliminated.

The LM Squad was victorious again in Pro-Am ahead of the two Hairpin Heroes, who rose to the challenge after teetering on the edge of elimination heading into Sebring.

They will advance along with the Hotlappers while the Tertre Rouge Rangers and Le Mans Legends are eliminated.

Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.

Just three Pro and three Pro-Am teams remain as they fight for the grand prize Friday. You can watch tomorrow's race from 5pm BST, 10am ET below...

About this article

Series Esports
Author Nick DeGroot

